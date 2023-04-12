How much will the 2023 RBC Heritage winner make? Prize money breakdown 

The PGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 RBC Heritage. Next on the American circuit’s designated events list, the RBC Heritage will tee off on Thursday, April 13, at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Headlined by Masters winner and World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the RBC Heritage will see a stacked field compete for the $20 million prize purse on offer. This is a significant jump from the $8 million purse last year. Despite happening just days after The Masters tournament, the event will see nearly all of the top 10 in the OWGR in its field. Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris are the major names missing.
RBC Heritage prize money
Having been made a designated event by the PGA Tour, the winner’s share of RBC Heritage also saw a major hike from $1,440,000 to $3,600,000. Apart from the prize money, the winner will also take valuable OWGR points. While the Harbour Town Golf Links event winner takes a major part of the purse, the runner-up will still earn a $2,180,000 paycheck.
The golfer finishing third on the elevated event will also bag over a million in prize money. The fourth-placed golfer will win $980,000, while the fifth-place finisher will take $820,000. The player finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will return home with $43,000.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 RBC Heritage:
- WIN - $3,600,000
- 2 - $2,180,000
- 3 - $1,380,000
- 4 - $980,000
- 5 - $820,000
- 6 - $725,000
- 7 - $675,000
- 8 - $625,000
- 9 - $585,000
- 10 - $545,000
- 11 - $505,000
- 12 - $465,000
- 13 - $425,000
- 14 - $385,000
- 15 - $365,000
- 16 - $345,000
- 17 - $325,000
- 18 - $305,000
- 19 - $285,000
- 20 - $265,000
- 21 - $245,000
- 22 - $225,000
- 23 - $209,000
- 24 - $193,000
- 25 - $177,000
- 26 - $161,000
- 27 - $155,000
- 28 - $149,000
- 29 - $143,000
- 30 - $137,000
- 31 - $131,000
- 32 - $125,000
- 33 - $119,000
- 34 - $114,000
- 35 - $109,000
- 36 - $104,000
- 37 - $99,000
- 38 - $95,000
- 39 - $91,000
- 40 - $87,000
- 41 - $83,000
- 42 - $79,000
- 43 - $75,000
- 44 - $71,000
- 45 - $67,000
- 46 - $63,000
- 47 - $59,000
- 48 - $55,800
- 49 - $53,000
- 50 - $51,400
- 51 - $50,200
- 52 - $49,000
- 53 - $48,200
- 54 - $47,400
- 55 - $47,000
- 56 - $46,600
- 57 - $46,200
- 58 - $45,800
- 59 - $45,400
- 60 - $45,000
- 61 - $44,600
- 62 - $44,200
- 63 - $43,800
- 64 - $43,400
- 65 - $43,000
More details on the event will be updated soon.