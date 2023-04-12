How much will the 2023 RBC Heritage winner make? Prize money breakdown 

The PGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 RBC Heritage. Next on the American circuit’s designated events list, the RBC Heritage will tee off on Thursday, April 13, at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Headlined by Masters winner and World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the RBC Heritage will see a stacked field compete for the $20 million prize purse on offer. This is a significant jump from the $8 million purse last year. Despite happening just days after The Masters tournament, the event will see nearly all of the top 10 in the OWGR in its field. Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris are the major names missing.

RBC Heritage prize money

Having been made a designated event by the PGA Tour, the winner’s share of RBC Heritage also saw a major hike from $1,440,000 to $3,600,000. Apart from the prize money, the winner will also take valuable OWGR points. While the Harbour Town Golf Links event winner takes a major part of the purse, the runner-up will still earn a $2,180,000 paycheck.

The golfer finishing third on the elevated event will also bag over a million in prize money. The fourth-placed golfer will win $980,000, while the fifth-place finisher will take $820,000. The player finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will return home with $43,000.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 RBC Heritage:

WIN - $3,600,000

2 - $2,180,000

3 - $1,380,000

4 - $980,000

5 - $820,000

6 - $725,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $585,000

10 - $545,000

11 - $505,000

12 - $465,000

13 - $425,000

14 - $385,000

15 - $365,000

16 - $345,000

17 - $325,000

18 - $305,000

19 - $285,000

20 - $265,000

21 - $245,000

22 - $225,000

23 - $209,000

24 - $193,000

25 - $177,000

26 - $161,000

27 - $155,000

28 - $149,000

29 - $143,000

30 - $137,000

31 - $131,000

32 - $125,000

33 - $119,000

34 - $114,000

35 - $109,000

36 - $104,000

37 - $99,000

38 - $95,000

39 - $91,000

40 - $87,000

41 - $83,000

42 - $79,000

43 - $75,000

44 - $71,000

45 - $67,000

46 - $63,000

47 - $59,000

48 - $55,800

49 - $53,000

50 - $51,400

51 - $50,200

52 - $49,000

53 - $48,200

54 - $47,400

55 - $47,000

56 - $46,600

57 - $46,200

58 - $45,800

59 - $45,400

60 - $45,000

61 - $44,600

62 - $44,200

63 - $43,800

64 - $43,400

65 - $43,000

