How much will the 2023 Zozo Championship winner get? Prize money breakdown explored

The 2023 Zozo Championship is currently underway in Japan. The fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule teed off on Thursday, October 18, at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba and will conclude on Sunday.
The event, featuring 78 players including PGA Tour’s top stars, has an $8.5 million prize purse. According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the Zozo Championship will bag $1,530,000 along with the trophy.
Interestingly, the payout is marginally lesser compared to last year. Keegan Bradley bagged a whopping $1,980,000 from the event’s $11 million purse in 2022. Apart from the hefty paycheck, the Japanese event champion will also earn exemptions and invitations to next year’s events and major championships.
2023 Zozo Championship prize money purse breakdown
While the 2023 Zozo Championship winner takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $918,000 paycheck. This makes the winner the only player to earn over a million at the event. The golfer finishing third will win $578,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $408,000.
Owing to the PGA Tour event’s no-cut format, all golfers on the 78-man field will win paychecks. The golfer finishing last on the final leaderboard will return home with a $13,600 paycheck.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Zozo Championship in Japan:
- WIN - $1,530,000
- 2 - $918,000
- 3 - $578,000
- 4 - $408,000
- 5 - $340,000
- 6 - $306,000
- 7 - $284,750
- 8 - $263,500
- 9 - $246,500
- 10 - $229,500
- 11 - $212,500
- 12 - $195,500
- 13 - $178,500
- 14 - $161,500
- 15 - $151,640
- 16 - $142,460
- 17 - $133,960
- 18 - $125,460
- 19 - $116,960
- 20 - $108,460
- 21 - $99,960
- 22 - $93,160
- 23 - $86,360
- 24 - $79,560
- 25 - $72,760
- 26 - $65,960
- 27 - $63,410
- 28 - $60,860
- 29 - $58,310
- 30 - $55,760
- 31 - $53,210
- 32 - $50,660
- 33 - $48,110
- 34 - $45,985
- 35 - $43,860
- 36 - $41,735
- 37 - $39,610
- 38 - $37,910
- 39 - $36,210
- 40 - $34,510
- 41 - $32,810
- 42 - $31,110
- 43 - $29,410
- 44 - $27,710
- 45 - $26,010
- 46 - $24,310
- 47 - $22,610
- 48 - $21,250
- 49 - $20,060
- 50 - $19,380
- 51 - $18,870
- 52 - $18,360
- 53 - $18,020
- 54 - $17,680
- 55 - $17,510
- 56 - $17,340
- 57 - $17,170
- 58 - $17,000
- 59 - $16,830
- 60 - $16,660
- 61 - $16,490
- 62 - $16,320
- 63 - $16,150
- 64 - $15,980
- 65 - $15,810
- 66 - $15,640
- 67 - $15,470
- 68 - $15,300
- 69 - $15,130
- 70 - $14,960
- 71 - $14,790
- 72 - $14,620
- 73 - $14,450
- 74 - $14,280
- 75 - $14,110
- 76 - $13,940
- 77 - $13,770
- 78 - $13,600
More details on the Zozo Championship will be updated as the event progresses. The final leaderboard will be announced after Sunday’s play.