How much will the 2023 Zozo Championship winner get? Prize money breakdown explored

The 2023 Zozo Championship is currently underway in Japan. The fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule teed off on Thursday, October 18, at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba and will conclude on Sunday.

The event, featuring 78 players including PGA Tour’s top stars, has an $8.5 million prize purse. According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the Zozo Championship will bag $1,530,000 along with the trophy.

Interestingly, the payout is marginally lesser compared to last year. Keegan Bradley bagged a whopping $1,980,000 from the event’s $11 million purse in 2022. Apart from the hefty paycheck, the Japanese event champion will also earn exemptions and invitations to next year’s events and major championships.

2023 Zozo Championship prize money purse breakdown

While the 2023 Zozo Championship winner takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $918,000 paycheck. This makes the winner the only player to earn over a million at the event. The golfer finishing third will win $578,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $408,000.

Owing to the PGA Tour event’s no-cut format, all golfers on the 78-man field will win paychecks. The golfer finishing last on the final leaderboard will return home with a $13,600 paycheck.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Zozo Championship in Japan:

WIN - $1,530,000

2 - $918,000

3 - $578,000

4 - $408,000

5 - $340,000

6 - $306,000

7 - $284,750

8 - $263,500

9 - $246,500

10 - $229,500

11 - $212,500

12 - $195,500

13 - $178,500

14 - $161,500

15 - $151,640

16 - $142,460

17 - $133,960

18 - $125,460

19 - $116,960

20 - $108,460

21 - $99,960

22 - $93,160

23 - $86,360

24 - $79,560

25 - $72,760

26 - $65,960

27 - $63,410

28 - $60,860

29 - $58,310

30 - $55,760

31 - $53,210

32 - $50,660

33 - $48,110

34 - $45,985

35 - $43,860

36 - $41,735

37 - $39,610

38 - $37,910

39 - $36,210

40 - $34,510

41 - $32,810

42 - $31,110

43 - $29,410

44 - $27,710

45 - $26,010

46 - $24,310

47 - $22,610

48 - $21,250

49 - $20,060

50 - $19,380

51 - $18,870

52 - $18,360

53 - $18,020

54 - $17,680

55 - $17,510

56 - $17,340

57 - $17,170

58 - $17,000

59 - $16,830

60 - $16,660

61 - $16,490

62 - $16,320

63 - $16,150

64 - $15,980

65 - $15,810

66 - $15,640

67 - $15,470

68 - $15,300

69 - $15,130

70 - $14,960

71 - $14,790

72 - $14,620

73 - $14,450

74 - $14,280

75 - $14,110

76 - $13,940

77 - $13,770

78 - $13,600

More details on the Zozo Championship will be updated as the event progresses. The final leaderboard will be announced after Sunday’s play.