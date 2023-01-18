The DP World Tour is back with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The European circuit’s first event of the year will tee off on Thursday, January 19, at the Yas Links in the United Arab Emirates. The Rolex Series tournament, which has dates clashing with the PGA Tour’s The American Express tournament, concludes on Sunday, January 22.

One of the most prestigious events of the European tour season, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship features a stacked 132-player field. The event will see golfers, including the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Tyrrell Hatton, compete for the top prize. The event also features several LIV Golf golfers, including Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Patrick Reed, making it interesting.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize money 2023

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has a prize purse of $9 million. As per the DP World Tour’s standard prize division, the winner of the event will bag a whopping $1.53 million. The runner-up will bag $990,000, while the third-place finisher will settle for a $567,000 paycheck.

Interestingly, the golfer finishing 70th on the stacked field will return home with a paycheck of $17,100. This is way more compared to the PGA Tour’s The American Express’ prize purse, which stops at the 50th position.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:

1st - $1,530,000

2nd - $990,000

3rd - $567,000

4th - $450,000

5th - $381,600

6th - $315,000

7th - $270,000

8th - $225,000

9th - $201,600

10th - $180,000

11th - $165,600

12th - $154,800

13th - $144,900

14th - $137,700

15th - $132,300

16th - $126,900

17th - $121,500

18th - $116,100

19th - $111,600

20th - $108,000

21st - $104,400

22nd - $101,700

23rd - $99,000

24th - $96,300

25th - $93,600

26th - $90,900

27th - $88,200

28th - $85,500

29th - $82,800

30th - $80,100

31st - $77,400

32nd - $74,700

33rd - $72,000

34th - $69,300

35th - $66,600

36th - $63,900

37th - $62,100

38th - $60,300

39th - $58,500

40th - $56,700

41st - $54,900

42nd - $53,100

43rd - $51,300

44th - $49,500

45th - $47,700

46th - $45,900

47th - $44,100

48th - $42,300

49th - $40,500

50th - $38,700

51st - $36,900

52nd - $35,100

53rd - $33,300

54th - $31,500

55th - $30,600

56th - $29,700

57th - $28,800

58th - $27,900

59th - $27,000

60th - $26,100

61st - $25,200

62nd - $24,300

63rd - $23,400

64th - $22,500

65th - $21,600

66th - $20,700

67th - $19,800

68th - $18,900

69th - $18,000

70th - $17,100

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship odds

Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry are the golfers with top odds on the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field. The duo are favorites among the betters with odds of 11-to-1. They are closely followed by Tyrrell Hatton with odds of 14-to-1. Alex Noren, Patrick Reed, and defending champion Thomas Pieters are other names with favorable odds.

Here are the top betting odds for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (as per Golf News Net):

Tommy Fleetwood - 1100

Tyrrell Hatton - 1100

Shane Lowry - 1400

Alex Noren - 2000

Min Woo Lee - 2200

Thomas Pieters - 2200

Patrick Reed - 2500

Robert MacIntyre - 2500

Seamus Power - 2500

