The DP World Tour is back with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The European circuit’s first event of the year will tee off on Thursday, January 19, at the Yas Links in the United Arab Emirates. The Rolex Series tournament, which has dates clashing with the PGA Tour’s The American Express tournament, concludes on Sunday, January 22.
One of the most prestigious events of the European tour season, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship features a stacked 132-player field. The event will see golfers, including the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Tyrrell Hatton, compete for the top prize. The event also features several LIV Golf golfers, including Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Patrick Reed, making it interesting.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize money 2023
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has a prize purse of $9 million. As per the DP World Tour’s standard prize division, the winner of the event will bag a whopping $1.53 million. The runner-up will bag $990,000, while the third-place finisher will settle for a $567,000 paycheck.
Interestingly, the golfer finishing 70th on the stacked field will return home with a paycheck of $17,100. This is way more compared to the PGA Tour’s The American Express’ prize purse, which stops at the 50th position.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:
- 1st - $1,530,000
- 2nd - $990,000
- 3rd - $567,000
- 4th - $450,000
- 5th - $381,600
- 6th - $315,000
- 7th - $270,000
- 8th - $225,000
- 9th - $201,600
- 10th - $180,000
- 11th - $165,600
- 12th - $154,800
- 13th - $144,900
- 14th - $137,700
- 15th - $132,300
- 16th - $126,900
- 17th - $121,500
- 18th - $116,100
- 19th - $111,600
- 20th - $108,000
- 21st - $104,400
- 22nd - $101,700
- 23rd - $99,000
- 24th - $96,300
- 25th - $93,600
- 26th - $90,900
- 27th - $88,200
- 28th - $85,500
- 29th - $82,800
- 30th - $80,100
- 31st - $77,400
- 32nd - $74,700
- 33rd - $72,000
- 34th - $69,300
- 35th - $66,600
- 36th - $63,900
- 37th - $62,100
- 38th - $60,300
- 39th - $58,500
- 40th - $56,700
- 41st - $54,900
- 42nd - $53,100
- 43rd - $51,300
- 44th - $49,500
- 45th - $47,700
- 46th - $45,900
- 47th - $44,100
- 48th - $42,300
- 49th - $40,500
- 50th - $38,700
- 51st - $36,900
- 52nd - $35,100
- 53rd - $33,300
- 54th - $31,500
- 55th - $30,600
- 56th - $29,700
- 57th - $28,800
- 58th - $27,900
- 59th - $27,000
- 60th - $26,100
- 61st - $25,200
- 62nd - $24,300
- 63rd - $23,400
- 64th - $22,500
- 65th - $21,600
- 66th - $20,700
- 67th - $19,800
- 68th - $18,900
- 69th - $18,000
- 70th - $17,100
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship odds
Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry are the golfers with top odds on the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field. The duo are favorites among the betters with odds of 11-to-1. They are closely followed by Tyrrell Hatton with odds of 14-to-1. Alex Noren, Patrick Reed, and defending champion Thomas Pieters are other names with favorable odds.
Here are the top betting odds for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (as per Golf News Net):
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1100
- Tyrrell Hatton - 1100
- Shane Lowry - 1400
- Alex Noren - 2000
- Min Woo Lee - 2200
- Thomas Pieters - 2200
- Patrick Reed - 2500
- Robert MacIntyre - 2500
- Seamus Power - 2500