How much will golfers win at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? Prize money and winner’s share explored

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will tee off on Thursday, May 11, at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The PGA Tour event will feature a 156-player field headlined by World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. The four-day event will see the circuit’s top names compete for the $9,500,000 prize on offer.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field will have players like Scheffler, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, and two-time defending champion K.H. Lee competing for the top prize. Placed in between the elevated Wells Fargo Championship and the PGA Championship, the AT&T Byron Nelson has some big names missing from the field as well. However, the ones on the field will be looking to fly back with the trophy and the hefty paycheck.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money

According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson champion will bag a $1,710,000 paycheck for the win. This is the standard 18 percent payout of the full purse. Apart from the hefty prize money, the winner will also earn valuable Official World Golf Ranking and FedEx Cup points. They will also earn other benefits including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

While the champion takes the major share of the prize, the runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $1,035,500. The golfer finishing third will win $655,500, while the fourth-placed golfer will bag $465,500. The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has a 36-hole cut that will allow the top 65 players and ties to win prize money.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour event:

1 - $1,710,000

2 - $1,035,500

3 - $655,500

4 - $465,500

5 - $389,500

6 - $344,375

7 - $320,625

8 - $296,875

9 - $277,875

10 - $258,875

11 - $239,875

12 - $220,875

13 - $201,875

14 - $182,875

15 - $173,375

16 - $163,875

17 - $154,375

18 - $144,875

19 - $135,375

20 - $125,875

21 - $116,375

22 - $106,875

23 - $99,275

24 - $91,675

25 - $84,075

26 - $76,475

27 - $73,625

28 - $70,775

29 - $67,925

30 - $65,075

31 - $62,225

32 - $59,375

33 - $56,525

34 - $54,150

35 - $51,775

36 - $49,400

37 - $47,025

38 - $45,125

39 - $43,225

40 - $41,325

41 - $39,425

42 - $37,525

43 - $35,625

44 - $33,725

45 - $31,825

46 - $29,925

47 - $28,025

48 - $26,505

49 - $25,175

50 - $24,415

51 - $23,845

52 - $23,275

53 - $22,895

54 - $22,515

55 - $22,325

56 - $22,135

57 - $21,945

58 - $21,755

59 - $21,565

60 - $21,375

61 - $21,185

62 - $20,995

63 - $20,805

64 - $20,615

65 - $20,425

More details on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, including tee times, will be updated soon.

