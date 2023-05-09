How much will golfers win at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? Prize money and winner’s share explored

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will tee off on Thursday, May 11, at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The PGA Tour event will feature a 156-player field headlined by World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. The four-day event will see the circuit’s top names compete for the $9,500,000 prize on offer.
The AT&T Byron Nelson field will have players like Scheffler, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, and two-time defending champion K.H. Lee competing for the top prize. Placed in between the elevated Wells Fargo Championship and the PGA Championship, the AT&T Byron Nelson has some big names missing from the field as well. However, the ones on the field will be looking to fly back with the trophy and the hefty paycheck.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money
According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson champion will bag a $1,710,000 paycheck for the win. This is the standard 18 percent payout of the full purse. Apart from the hefty prize money, the winner will also earn valuable Official World Golf Ranking and FedEx Cup points. They will also earn other benefits including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.
While the champion takes the major share of the prize, the runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $1,035,500. The golfer finishing third will win $655,500, while the fourth-placed golfer will bag $465,500. The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has a 36-hole cut that will allow the top 65 players and ties to win prize money.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour event:
- 1 - $1,710,000
- 2 - $1,035,500
- 3 - $655,500
- 4 - $465,500
- 5 - $389,500
- 6 - $344,375
- 7 - $320,625
- 8 - $296,875
- 9 - $277,875
- 10 - $258,875
- 11 - $239,875
- 12 - $220,875
- 13 - $201,875
- 14 - $182,875
- 15 - $173,375
- 16 - $163,875
- 17 - $154,375
- 18 - $144,875
- 19 - $135,375
- 20 - $125,875
- 21 - $116,375
- 22 - $106,875
- 23 - $99,275
- 24 - $91,675
- 25 - $84,075
- 26 - $76,475
- 27 - $73,625
- 28 - $70,775
- 29 - $67,925
- 30 - $65,075
- 31 - $62,225
- 32 - $59,375
- 33 - $56,525
- 34 - $54,150
- 35 - $51,775
- 36 - $49,400
- 37 - $47,025
- 38 - $45,125
- 39 - $43,225
- 40 - $41,325
- 41 - $39,425
- 42 - $37,525
- 43 - $35,625
- 44 - $33,725
- 45 - $31,825
- 46 - $29,925
- 47 - $28,025
- 48 - $26,505
- 49 - $25,175
- 50 - $24,415
- 51 - $23,845
- 52 - $23,275
- 53 - $22,895
- 54 - $22,515
- 55 - $22,325
- 56 - $22,135
- 57 - $21,945
- 58 - $21,755
- 59 - $21,565
- 60 - $21,375
- 61 - $21,185
- 62 - $20,995
- 63 - $20,805
- 64 - $20,615
- 65 - $20,425
More details on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, including tee times, will be updated soon.