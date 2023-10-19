How much will golfers win at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship? Prize money breakdown explored

Golf
By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Oct 19, 2023 12:06 GMT
BMW Ladies Championship - Final Round
LPGA BMW Ladies Championship prize money (Image via Getty)

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is currently underway in South Korea. The LPGA Tour flagship event teed off on Thursday, October 18, at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-Do and will finish on Sunday.

The event, featuring 78 players including top stars, has a $2.2 million prize purse. According to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the BMW Ladies Championship will receive $330,000 along with the trophy. Interestingly, the payout has been increased from last year. Lydia Ko bagged $300,000 for winning the title in 2022, beating Andrea Lee by four strokes.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship prize money purse breakdown

While the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship winner takes the $330,000 paycheck, the runner-up will settle for a $200,792 payout. The golfer finishing third will win $145,660, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $112,680. The golfer finishing fifth earns $90,695.

Owing to the LPGA Tour event’s no-cut format, all golfers on the 78-player field will get prize money payouts. Interestingly, the player finishing last on the Sunday leaderboard will return home with a $3,971 paycheck.

It is pertinent to note that the event takes place parallel to the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship, which also follows a similar no-cuts playing format.

See here for a complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in the Republic of Korea:

  • 1 - $330,000
  • 2 - $200,792
  • 3 - $145,660
  • 4 - $112,680
  • 5 - $90,695
  • 6 - $74,204
  • 7 - $62,112
  • 8 - $54,417
  • 9 - $48,920
  • 10 - $44,523
  • 11 - $41,224
  • 12 - $38,476
  • 13 - $36,057
  • 14 - $33,859
  • 15 - $31,879
  • 16 - $30,120
  • 17 - $28,582
  • 18 - $27,264
  • 19 - $26,165
  • 20 - $25,284
  • 21 - $24,406
  • 22 - $23,525
  • 23 - $22,647
  • 24 - $21,767
  • 25 - $20,997
  • 26 - $20,229
  • 27 - $19,457
  • 28 - $18,688
  • 29 - $17,919
  • 30 - $17,259
  • 31 - $16,599
  • 32 - $15,940
  • 33 - $15,280
  • 34 - $14,620
  • 35 - $14,071
  • 36 - $13,521
  • 37 - $12,973
  • 38 - $12,422
  • 39 - $11,871
  • 40 - $11,432
  • 41 - $10,993
  • 42 - $10,555
  • 43 - $10,113
  • 44 - $9,673
  • 45 - $9,343
  • 46 - $9,015
  • 47 - $8,685
  • 48 - $8,355
  • 49 - $8,025
  • 50 - $7,695
  • 51 - $7,476
  • 52 - $7,256
  • 53 - $7,035
  • 54 - $6,817
  • 55 - $6,596
  • 56 - $6,376
  • 57 - $6,157
  • 58 - $5,936
  • 59 - $5,718
  • 60 - $5,497
  • 61 - $5,388
  • 62 - $5,276
  • 63 - $5,167
  • 64 - $5,058
  • 65 - $4,946
  • 66 - $4,837
  • 67 - $4,728
  • 68 - $4,617
  • 69 - $4,507
  • 70 - $4,398
  • 71 - $4,343
  • 72 - $4,287
  • 73 - $4,232
  • 74 - $4,178
  • 75 - $4,127
  • 76 - $4,074
  • 77 - $4,023
  • 78 - $3,971

The BMW Ladies Championship’s final leaderboard, along with the prize money payouts, will be announced after Sunday’s final round play.

