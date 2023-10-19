How much will golfers win at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship? Prize money breakdown explored

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is currently underway in South Korea. The LPGA Tour flagship event teed off on Thursday, October 18, at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-Do and will finish on Sunday.

The event, featuring 78 players including top stars, has a $2.2 million prize purse. According to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the BMW Ladies Championship will receive $330,000 along with the trophy. Interestingly, the payout has been increased from last year. Lydia Ko bagged $300,000 for winning the title in 2022, beating Andrea Lee by four strokes.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship prize money purse breakdown

While the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship winner takes the $330,000 paycheck, the runner-up will settle for a $200,792 payout. The golfer finishing third will win $145,660, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $112,680. The golfer finishing fifth earns $90,695.

Owing to the LPGA Tour event’s no-cut format, all golfers on the 78-player field will get prize money payouts. Interestingly, the player finishing last on the Sunday leaderboard will return home with a $3,971 paycheck.

It is pertinent to note that the event takes place parallel to the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship, which also follows a similar no-cuts playing format.

See here for a complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in the Republic of Korea:

1 - $330,000

2 - $200,792

3 - $145,660

4 - $112,680

5 - $90,695

6 - $74,204

7 - $62,112

8 - $54,417

9 - $48,920

10 - $44,523

11 - $41,224

12 - $38,476

13 - $36,057

14 - $33,859

15 - $31,879

16 - $30,120

17 - $28,582

18 - $27,264

19 - $26,165

20 - $25,284

21 - $24,406

22 - $23,525

23 - $22,647

24 - $21,767

25 - $20,997

26 - $20,229

27 - $19,457

28 - $18,688

29 - $17,919

30 - $17,259

31 - $16,599

32 - $15,940

33 - $15,280

34 - $14,620

35 - $14,071

36 - $13,521

37 - $12,973

38 - $12,422

39 - $11,871

40 - $11,432

41 - $10,993

42 - $10,555

43 - $10,113

44 - $9,673

45 - $9,343

46 - $9,015

47 - $8,685

48 - $8,355

49 - $8,025

50 - $7,695

51 - $7,476

52 - $7,256

53 - $7,035

54 - $6,817

55 - $6,596

56 - $6,376

57 - $6,157

58 - $5,936

59 - $5,718

60 - $5,497

61 - $5,388

62 - $5,276

63 - $5,167

64 - $5,058

65 - $4,946

66 - $4,837

67 - $4,728

68 - $4,617

69 - $4,507

70 - $4,398

71 - $4,343

72 - $4,287

73 - $4,232

74 - $4,178

75 - $4,127

76 - $4,074

77 - $4,023

78 - $3,971

The BMW Ladies Championship’s final leaderboard, along with the prize money payouts, will be announced after Sunday’s final round play.