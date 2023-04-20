How much will teams win at 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Prize money explored

After a successful RBC Heritage outing, the PGA Tour is back with the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans this week. The only two-man team event on the American circuit is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20 at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The 2023 Zurich Classic is the 27th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season and has a total prize purse of $8.6 million. According to the tour’s standard prize money distribution chart, the winning team will win $2,485,400 (divided equally among teammates), the standard 18 percent winner's payout.

Apart from the paycheck, the winners will also earn 400 FedEx Cup points. It is pertinent to note that the event does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points. Other benefits availed at the Zurich Classic include a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well as berths into The Players and the PGA Championship, along with next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money

While the winning team takes the major share of the total $8.6 million prize purse, the runners-up will settle for $1,014,800. The team finishing third will win $664,350 while the fourth-placed finishers will return home with $559,000.

Off the 80-team field, the top 33 teams and ties will earn payment after the 36-hole cut. The team finishing 33rd on the leaderboard will earn $35,948 for their efforts.

Here is the complete breakdown for the 2023 Zurich Classic prize purse:

WIN - $2,485,400 ($1,242,700 each)

2 - $1,014,800 ($507,400 each)

3 - $664,350 ($332,175 each)

4 - $559,000 ($279,500 each)

5 - $485,900 ($242,950 each)

6 - $417,100 ($208,550 each)

7 - $348,300 ($174,150 each)

8 - $305,300 ($152,650 each)

9 - $270,900 ($135,450 each)

10 - $236,500 ($118,250 each)

11 - $202,100 ($101,050 each)

12 - $172,430 ($86,215 each)

13 - $144,652 ($72,326 each)

14 - $129,860 ($64,930 each)

15 - $119,540 ($59,770 each)

16 - $109,220 ($54,610 each)

17 - $99,330 ($49,665 each)

18 - $90,730 ($45,365 each)

19 - $82,560 ($41,280 each)

20 - $75,680 ($37,840 each)

21 - $68,800 ($34,400 each)

22 - $61,920 ($30,960 each)

23 - $55,040 ($27,520 each)

24 - $48,504 ($24,252 each)

25 - $44,032 ($22,016 each)

26 - $41,796 ($20,898 each)

27 - $40,248 ($20,124 each)

28 - $39,388 ($19,694 each)

29 - $38,700 ($19,350 each)

30 - $38,012 ($19,006 each)

31 - $37,324 ($18,662 each)

32 - $36,636 ($18,318 each)

33 - $35,948 ($17,974 each)

More details on the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, including the tee times and TV schedule for each match-day, will be updated.

Poll : 0 votes