How did Charley Hull perform in R2 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Charley Hull delivered a strong performance in the second round of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship held at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas.

After a steady start on the front nine, where she made just one bogey and one birdie for a total of 37 strokes, Hull picked up momentum on the back nine with a series of impressive birdies.

Her solid play, including three birdies over the last nine holes, helped her card a 32 on the inward stretch. This round brought her total to 69, placing her three strokes under par for the day.

Charley Hull’s performance demonstrated a mix of consistency and timely scoring, keeping her competitive as the championship progressed. This round was crucial as the field of elite players vied for positioning on a challenging par-72 layout measuring 6,604 yards.

Hole 1 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 2 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 3 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 4 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 5 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 6 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 7 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 8 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 9 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Out: 37 (E)

Hole 10 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 11 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 12 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 13 (par 3): 2 (birdie)

Hole 14 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 15 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 16 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 17 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 18 (par 4): 4 (par)

In: 32 (-3)

Total: 69 (-3)

Charley Hull flaunts new TaylorMade Bag for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Charley Hull has long been recognized as one of the most skilled golfers on the circuit. Despite her numerous achievements, she had yet to secure a Major championship title. At the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Charley Hull aims to overcome this hurdle.

On Thursday, the British player teed off at Fields Ranch East with hopes of claiming her first Major victory. Before the tournament, Hull shared an Instagram story where she expressed her enthusiasm for something that had been a highlight for her leading up to the event. In the post, she mentioned how much she had been enjoying her TaylorMade golf bag, which she brought along for the week at the championship.

"Loving my @taylormade_tour bag this week 🤠," she wrote on Instagram.

So far this year, Charley Hull has competed in eight professional tournaments. Her top result was a tie for fourth place at the HSBC Women's World Championship. However, her lowest point came at The Chevron Championship, where she missed the cut—her only missed cut in 2025 up to this point.

