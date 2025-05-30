How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 2 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

Nelly Korda delivered an impressive second-round performance at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, carding a 67 to move into strong contention heading into the weekend. Starting on the back nine at Erin Hills, Korda opened with a steady par on the 10th and followed it with another par on the 11th. Her momentum began to build at the par-4 12th, where she made her first birdie of the round. She kept her card clean with a par on the 13th and added another birdie at the par-5 14th, moving to two under for the round.

Korda briefly gave a stroke back with a bogey on the 15th but recovered quickly with a par on the 16th, a birdie on the 17th, and another par on the 18th hole. She closed her first nine at two under par, making the turn at 34. Her strong play continued on the front side, beginning with a birdie on the par-5 first hole. A run of excellent golf followed a bogey on the second. She achieved a par on the third, then rolled in a birdie on the par-4 fourth. Another birdie came at the fifth, and she picked up yet another at the seventh to go three under for the round.

Nelly Korda stayed solid with a par at the sixth, then added one last birdie on the seventh. She finished the front nine with a par at the ninth, closing her round with a 33. Her bogey-free final seven holes highlighted a strong, composed finish. Korda’s two-day total now places her firmly in the hunt as the championship moves into the weekend.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the opening round of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open?

Nelly Korda opened her 2025 U.S. Women’s Open campaign with an even-par round of 72 at Erin Hills, showing steady control throughout the day. Starting on the first hole, she made a routine par on the par-5 and followed it up with another on the second. A bogey at the par-4 third set her back to one over, but Korda responded with a stretch of consistent play. She made pars on the fourth, fifth, and sixth holes, keeping her score steady through the front nine.

Continuing her round, Nelly Korda made par on the par-5 seventh, the par-4 eighth, and the par-3 ninth to complete the opening nine in 37 strokes, one over par. On the back nine, Korda maintained her composure and didn’t drop a shot. She opened with pars on holes 10, 11, and 12, keeping her rhythm intact. Her patience paid off with a clean stretch through holes 13 to 17, each resulting in a par.

Nelly Korda finished her round with a birdie on the par-5 18th, the only red number on her card for the day. That final birdie brought her back to even par for the round, closing with a back-nine 35.

