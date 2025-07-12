How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

Nelly Korda's bid for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship took a dramatic swing during the third round. The world's top ranked golfer struggled on moving day and fell down the leaderboard.

Korda was five-under par after 36 holes and easily managed to make the cut, which was two-over par. The 26-year-old was in a solid position on the leaderboard at the time, tied for 12th and looking to be in contention. However, in round three, she scored 4-over par, bringing her overall score for the event to 1-under par.

Korda finds herself tied for 44th place as of this writing. She began her third day with bogeys on holes 3 and 6. Following that, she gained momentum by making a birdie at hole 7, but followed that up with a double bogey on hole 9, ending her front nine with a round score of 3-over par.

Nelly Korda's struggles continued on the back nine with bogeys on holes 12 and 13. Following that, she hit two birdies on holes 15 and 17. Korda then added another bogey at hole 18 to conclude her back nine with a score of 1-over par, bringing her total score for the day to 4-over par.

Korda hit 5 of 13 fairways and drove 266 yards. She also hit 32 putts and made two out of four sand saves.

Nelly Korda shared a laugh with sister Jessica Korda during the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Jessica Korda has taken an extended break from golf after the birth of his baby, Greyson. She is currently at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship as a commentator rather than as a golfer. On day one, she commented on Nelly Korda's tee group and even conducted an interview with the World No.1.

Interestingly, during the interview, they had a good laugh when they discussed Nelly missing the fairway and hitting Jessica during the round. They stated:

Jessica: “I was to ask as well, if it makes you nervous that I’m commentating on your group. You did almost hit me a couple times, on missed fairways today.”

Nelly: “Well, maybe you should have stayed in the fairway, and I would have hit you.”

Nelly Korda's prospects of winning the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship are low. As of this writing, Cara Gainer leads the competition after round three, with a total score of 11 under par.

