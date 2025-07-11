Who is leading the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Round 2 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship concluded on Friday, July 11. It had a lot of ups and downs, but in the end, 74 players made the cut, which was 2 over par. Interestingly, the course gave the golfers a difficult time, and round 2 dramatically flipped the leaderboard.

After the second round, So-mi Lee leads the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship with a total score of 10 over par. She had a respectable first round of 4 under par, followed by an outstanding second round of 6 under par. On the second day, she had six birdies (on holes 1, 7, 11, 13, 15, and 18), two bogeys (on holes 6 and 14), and one eagle (on hole 9).

Following Lee, Grace Kim, who had a fantastic first round of 6 under par, continued her great form on the second day, finishing at 3 under par. This resulted in her overall score of 9 under par at the Amundi Evian Championship. Kim had one bogey in the second round (on hole 2) and four birdies (on holes 4, 11, 13, and 18).

Apart from them, big names like Nelly Korda slid down the rankings on the leaderboard of the Amundi Evian Championship despite having a solid round 2. She was tied for seventh after round one with a total score of four under par, but her second round was not as successful. She ended up scoring just one under par, dropping positions, and is currently tied for 12th place.

How does the Amundi Evian Championship scoreboard look after round two?

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Following a contested Round 2, the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship leaderboard has been totally overturned. Many changes have occurred, but below is a complete list of golfers who made the cut and their scores:

1. So-mi Lee – -10

– 2. Grace Kim – -9

– 3. Jennifer Kupcho – -8

– T4. Casandra Alexander – -7

– T4. Hye-Jin Choi – -7

– T4. Andrea Lee – -7

– T7. Rio Takeda – -6

– T7. Jeeno Thitikul – -6

– T7. Aditi Ashok – -6

– T7. Gabriela Ruffels – -6

– T7. Leona Maguire – -6

– T12. Emily Kristine Pedersen – -5

– T12. Jenny Shin – -5

– T12. Auston Kim – -5

– T12. Lottie Woad (a) – -5

– T12. Nelly Korda – -5

– T12. Minjee Lee – -5

– T18. Nastasia Nadaud – -4

– T18. Nasa Hataoka – -4

– T18. Stephanie Kyriacou – -4

– T18. Lindy Duncan – -4

– T18. Ina Yoon – -4

– T18. Cara Gainer – -4

– T18. Celine Boutier – -4

– T18. Mary Liu – -4

– T26. Julia Lopez Ramirez – -3

– T26. Angel Yin – -3

– T26. Mi Hyang Lee – -3

– T26. Patty Tavatanakit – -3

– T26. Jin Young Ko – -3

– T26. Ariya Jutanugarn – -3

– T26. Mao Saigo – -3

– T26. Ayaka Furue – -3

– T34. Jasmine Suwannapura – -2

– T34. Weiwei Zhang – -2

– T34. Paula Reto – -2

– T34. Miyu Yamashita – -2

– T38. Shannon Tan – -1

– T38. Yuri Yoshida – -1

– T38. Rose Zhang – -1

– T38. Hyo Joo Kim – -1

– T38. Perrine Delacour – -1

– T38. Sarah Schmelzel – -1

– T44. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – E

– T44. Aline Krauter – E

– T44. Gigi Stoll – E

– T44. Minami Katsu – E

– T44. Hira Naveed – E

– T44. Peiyun Chien – E

– T44. Jin Hee Im – E

– T44. Gaby Lopez – E

– T44. Helen Briem – E

– T53. Allisen Corpuz – +1

– T53. Youmin Hwang – +1

– T53. Jeongeun Lee5 – +1

– T53. Pajaree Anannarukarn – +1

– T53. Amy Yang – +1

– T53. Ruixin Liu – +1

– T53. Azahara Munoz – +1

– T53. Haeji Kang – +1

– T53. Lucy Li – +1

– T53. Chisato Iwai – +1

– T53. Megan Khang – +1

– T64. Brianna Do – +2

– T64. Maria Marin (a) – +2

– T64. Manon De Roey – +2

– T64. Gemma Dryburgh – +2

– T64. Narin An – +2

– T64. Brooke M. Henderson – +2

– T64. Madelene Sagstrom – +2

– T64. Esther Henseleit – +2

– T64. Bronte Law – +2

– T64. Jenny Bae – +2

– T64. Chanettee Wannasaen – +2

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More