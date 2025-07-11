What is the projected cutline at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship is the fourth major of the season, and it is currently underway at Evian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, France, on the south shore of Lake Geneva. The course has a long history and has provided a demanding layout for golfers who have played on it. As of this writing, round 2 is underway, and the leaderboard is quite competitive. But what will be the cut in this tournament?
132 golfers are competing in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, and only the top 70 and ties will advance after 36 holes. It is commonly projected that golfers with a total score only 10 strokes behind the leader will make the cut. With all of these factors at play, the cut line could be around two shots over par.
As of this writing, 73 golfers are expected to advance to the weekend's game of the Amundi Evian Championship. Interestingly, the course's defining features have proven to be a difficult challenge for the golfers. Opening holes 2 (≈149 yds) and 5 (≈171 yds) have been playing downhill, while closing "Evian Corner" (holes 15-18) provides strategic intrigue and stadium-style watching.
As of this writing, Somi Lee leads the tournament with a total score of 10 under par. Anything may happen from this point forward, making this golf major a must-see for fans.
Who are the top 50 finishers from Round 1 of the Amundi Evian Championship?
Round 1 of the Amundi Evian Championship was both fascinating and competitive. Five golfers were tied for first place, with numerous others slightly behind them. Let's take a look at the leaderboard (top 50) after round one:
- T1 – Jennifer Kupcho
- T1 – Grace Kim
- T1 – Gabriela Ruffels
- T1 – Andrea Lee
- T1 – Leona Maguire
- 6 – Minjee Lee
- T7 – Somi Lee
- T7 – Ayaka Furue
- T7 – Nelly Korda
- T7 – Hye-Jin Choi
- T7 – Casandra Alexander
- T7 – Aditi Ashok
- T7 – Helen Briem
- T7 – Mao Saigo
- T7 – Mary Liu
- T16 – Gaby Lopez
- T16 – Megan Khang
- T16 – Celine Boutier
- T16 – Jeeno Thitikul
- T16 – Lottie Woad (a)
- T16 – Ina Yoon
- T16 – Cara Gainer
- T23 – Chanettee Wannasaen
- T23 – Chisato Iwai
- T23 – Ariya Jutanugarn
- T23 – Miyu Yamashita
- T23 – Muni He
- T23 – Paula Reto
- T23 – Jenny Shin
- T23 – Rio Takeda
- T23 – Lindy Duncan
- T23 – Auston Kim
- T33 – Emily Kristine Pedersen
- T33 – Nasa Hataoka
- T33 – Jin Young Ko
- T33 – Sarah Schmelzel
- T33 – Stephanie Kyriacou
- T33 – Lucy Li
- T33 – In Gee Chun
- T33 – Clarisa Temelo (a)
- T33 – Jin Hee Im
- T33 – Perrine Delacour
- T43 – Jenny Bae
- T43 – Patty Tavatanakit
- T43 – Hyo Joo Kim
- T43 – Nastasia Nadaud
- T43 – Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- T43 – Weiwei Zhang
- T43 – Bronte Law
- T43 – Hira Naveed
- T43 – Dewi Weber
- T43 – Mi Hyang Lee
- T43 – Rose Zhang
- T43 – A Lim Kim