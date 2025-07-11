What is the projected cutline at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship is the fourth major of the season, and it is currently underway at Evian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, France, on the south shore of Lake Geneva. The course has a long history and has provided a demanding layout for golfers who have played on it. As of this writing, round 2 is underway, and the leaderboard is quite competitive. But what will be the cut in this tournament?

Ad

132 golfers are competing in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, and only the top 70 and ties will advance after 36 holes. It is commonly projected that golfers with a total score only 10 strokes behind the leader will make the cut. With all of these factors at play, the cut line could be around two shots over par.

As of this writing, 73 golfers are expected to advance to the weekend's game of the Amundi Evian Championship. Interestingly, the course's defining features have proven to be a difficult challenge for the golfers. Opening holes 2 (≈149 yds) and 5 (≈171 yds) have been playing downhill, while closing "Evian Corner" (holes 15-18) provides strategic intrigue and stadium-style watching.

Ad

Trending

As of this writing, Somi Lee leads the tournament with a total score of 10 under par. Anything may happen from this point forward, making this golf major a must-see for fans.

Who are the top 50 finishers from Round 1 of the Amundi Evian Championship?

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Round 1 of the Amundi Evian Championship was both fascinating and competitive. Five golfers were tied for first place, with numerous others slightly behind them. Let's take a look at the leaderboard (top 50) after round one:

T1 – Jennifer Kupcho

– Jennifer Kupcho T1 – Grace Kim

– Grace Kim T1 – Gabriela Ruffels

– Gabriela Ruffels T1 – Andrea Lee

– Andrea Lee T1 – Leona Maguire

– Leona Maguire 6 – Minjee Lee

– Minjee Lee T7 – Somi Lee

– Somi Lee T7 – Ayaka Furue

– Ayaka Furue T7 – Nelly Korda

– Nelly Korda T7 – Hye-Jin Choi

– Hye-Jin Choi T7 – Casandra Alexander

– Casandra Alexander T7 – Aditi Ashok

– Aditi Ashok T7 – Helen Briem

– Helen Briem T7 – Mao Saigo

– Mao Saigo T7 – Mary Liu

– Mary Liu T16 – Gaby Lopez

– Gaby Lopez T16 – Megan Khang

– Megan Khang T16 – Celine Boutier

– Celine Boutier T16 – Jeeno Thitikul

– Jeeno Thitikul T16 – Lottie Woad (a)

– Lottie Woad (a) T16 – Ina Yoon

– Ina Yoon T16 – Cara Gainer

– Cara Gainer T23 – Chanettee Wannasaen

– Chanettee Wannasaen T23 – Chisato Iwai

– Chisato Iwai T23 – Ariya Jutanugarn

– Ariya Jutanugarn T23 – Miyu Yamashita

– Miyu Yamashita T23 – Muni He

– Muni He T23 – Paula Reto

– Paula Reto T23 – Jenny Shin

– Jenny Shin T23 – Rio Takeda

– Rio Takeda T23 – Lindy Duncan

– Lindy Duncan T23 – Auston Kim

– Auston Kim T33 – Emily Kristine Pedersen

– Emily Kristine Pedersen T33 – Nasa Hataoka

– Nasa Hataoka T33 – Jin Young Ko

– Jin Young Ko T33 – Sarah Schmelzel

– Sarah Schmelzel T33 – Stephanie Kyriacou

– Stephanie Kyriacou T33 – Lucy Li

– Lucy Li T33 – In Gee Chun

– In Gee Chun T33 – Clarisa Temelo (a)

– Clarisa Temelo (a) T33 – Jin Hee Im

– Jin Hee Im T33 – Perrine Delacour

– Perrine Delacour T43 – Jenny Bae

– Jenny Bae T43 – Patty Tavatanakit

– Patty Tavatanakit T43 – Hyo Joo Kim

– Hyo Joo Kim T43 – Nastasia Nadaud

– Nastasia Nadaud T43 – Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

– Pauline Roussin-Bouchard T43 – Weiwei Zhang

– Weiwei Zhang T43 – Bronte Law

– Bronte Law T43 – Hira Naveed

– Hira Naveed T43 – Dewi Weber

– Dewi Weber T43 – Mi Hyang Lee

– Mi Hyang Lee T43 – Rose Zhang

– Rose Zhang T43 – A Lim Kim

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More