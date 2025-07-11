2025 Amundi Evian Championship R3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather be at Evian Resort?

The third round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship is set to take place under largely sunny and pleasant conditions at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. According to AccuWeather, on Saturday, the Amundi Evian Championship will begin with clear skies and mild temperatures, with light winds and low humidity levels.

Conditions are expected to remain favorable through much of the day, although isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop in the evening. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 25°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: NW at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 49%

Dew Point: 11°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 6%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: NW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 40%

Dew Point: 11°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 18°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm in spots

Wind: SE at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 57%

Dew Point: 12°C

Probability of Precipitation: 42%

Precipitation: 0.2 mm

Rain: 0.2 mm

Cloud Cover: 19%

Visibility: 10 km

Prize money for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

WIN: $1.2 million

2: $788,870.63

3: $572,269.60

4: $442,695.24

5: $356,320.92

6: $291,533.73

7: $244,024.85

8: $213,794.27

9: $192,198.54

10: $174,920.24

11: $161,959.37

12: $151,161.51

13: $141,659.73

14: $133,024.87

15: $125,248.35

16: $118,338.75

17: $112,296.06

18: $107,111.72

19: $102,794.29

20: $99,335.20

21: $95,884.69

22: $92,425.59

23: $88,975.08

24: $85,515.99

25: $82,494.65

26: $79,473.31

27: $76,443.38

28: $73,422.04

29: $70,400.70

30: $67,808.52

31: $65,216.35

32: $62,624.18

33: $60,032.00

34: $57,439.83

35: $55,285.41

36: $53,122.40

37: $50,967.98

38: $48,804.97

39: $46,641.96

40: $44,916.71

41: $43,191.45

42: $41,466.20

43: $39,732.36

44: $38,007.11

45: $36,711.02

46: $35,414.93

47: $34,118.85

48: $32,822.76

49: $31,526.67

50: $30,230.58

51: $29,372.25

52: $28,505.33

53: $27,638.41

54: $26,780.08

55: $25,913.16

56: $25,046.24

57: $24,187.90

58: $23,320.98

59: $22,462.65

60: $21,595.73

61: $21,166.56

62: $20,728.81

63: $20,299.64

64: $19,870.47

65: $19,432.72

66: $19,003.55

