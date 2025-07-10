Who is leading the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 is currently underway at Evian-les-Bains, France. The course has favored players, and several have performed admirably in the tournament. The event's first day was on July 10, and it was full of ups and downs. Amid all this, a total of five golfers tied for first place.

Talking firstly about Jennifer Kupcho, she is tied for the lead in the 2025 Amindi Evian Championship with a total of 6 under par. Kupcho started with the back nine holes and recorded a bogey on hole 12. She then played admirably, with five birdies (on holes 13, 15, 18, 5, and 8) and one eagle (on hole 9).

Grace Kim, another golfer tied for first position at the 2025 Amundi Evani Championship, played a bogey-free first round. She scored six birdies on holes 11, 18, 2, 3, 7 and 9. Aside from her, Gabriela Ruffels is tied for the top position in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. She scored a bogey-free first round including six birdies on holes 12, 14, 16, 18, 1 and 7.

Andrea Lee also had a strong first round, shooting one bogey (on hole 2) and seven birdies (on holes 1, 4, 7, 9, 15, 17 and 18) to tie for the first position. Leona Maguire, the fifth and final golfer tied for first place in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, shot one bogey (on hole 10), six birdies (on holes 11, 13, 17, 18 and 7) and one eagle (on hole 2).

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

GOLF: JUN 29 LPGA Dow Championship - Source: Getty

After a fantastic day at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, here's a quick look at the scoreboard and top 50 golfers thus far:

T1 – Jennifer Kupcho

– Jennifer Kupcho T1 – Grace Kim

– Grace Kim T1 – Gabriela Ruffels

– Gabriela Ruffels T1 – Andrea Lee

– Andrea Lee T1 – Leona Maguire

– Leona Maguire 6 – Minjee Lee

– Minjee Lee T7 – Somi Lee

– Somi Lee T7 – Ayaka Furue

– Ayaka Furue T7 – Nelly Korda

– Nelly Korda T7 – Hye-Jin Choi

– Hye-Jin Choi T7 – Casandra Alexander

– Casandra Alexander T7 – Aditi Ashok

– Aditi Ashok T7 – Helen Briem

– Helen Briem T7 – Mao Saigo

– Mao Saigo T7 – Mary Liu

– Mary Liu T16 – Gaby Lopez

– Gaby Lopez T16 – Megan Khang

– Megan Khang T16 – Celine Boutier

– Celine Boutier T16 – Jeeno Thitikul

– Jeeno Thitikul T16 – Lottie Woad (a)

– Lottie Woad (a) T16 – Ina Yoon

– Ina Yoon T16 – Cara Gainer

– Cara Gainer T23 – Chanettee Wannasaen

– Chanettee Wannasaen T23 – Chisato Iwai

– Chisato Iwai T23 – Ariya Jutanugarn

– Ariya Jutanugarn T23 – Miyu Yamashita

– Miyu Yamashita T23 – Muni He

– Muni He T23 – Paula Reto

– Paula Reto T23 – Jenny Shin

– Jenny Shin T23 – Rio Takeda

– Rio Takeda T23 – Lindy Duncan

– Lindy Duncan T23 – Auston Kim

– Auston Kim T33 – Emily Kristine Pedersen

– Emily Kristine Pedersen T33 – Nasa Hataoka

– Nasa Hataoka T33 – Jin Young Ko

– Jin Young Ko T33 – Sarah Schmelzel

– Sarah Schmelzel T33 – Stephanie Kyriacou

– Stephanie Kyriacou T33 – Lucy Li

– Lucy Li T33 – In Gee Chun

– In Gee Chun T33 – Clarisa Temelo (a)

– Clarisa Temelo (a) T33 – Jin Hee Im

– Jin Hee Im T33 – Perrine Delacour

– Perrine Delacour T43 – Jenny Bae

– Jenny Bae T43 – Patty Tavatanakit

– Patty Tavatanakit T43 – Hyo Joo Kim

– Hyo Joo Kim T43 – Nastasia Nadaud

– Nastasia Nadaud T43 – Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

– Pauline Roussin-Bouchard T43 – Weiwei Zhang

– Weiwei Zhang T43 – Bronte Law

– Bronte Law T43 – Hira Naveed

– Hira Naveed T43 – Dewi Weber

– Dewi Weber T43 – Mi Hyang Lee

– Mi Hyang Lee T43 – Rose Zhang

– Rose Zhang T43 – A Lim Kim

