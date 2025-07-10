Who is leading the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 is currently underway at Evian-les-Bains, France. The course has favored players, and several have performed admirably in the tournament. The event's first day was on July 10, and it was full of ups and downs. Amid all this, a total of five golfers tied for first place.
Talking firstly about Jennifer Kupcho, she is tied for the lead in the 2025 Amindi Evian Championship with a total of 6 under par. Kupcho started with the back nine holes and recorded a bogey on hole 12. She then played admirably, with five birdies (on holes 13, 15, 18, 5, and 8) and one eagle (on hole 9).
Grace Kim, another golfer tied for first position at the 2025 Amundi Evani Championship, played a bogey-free first round. She scored six birdies on holes 11, 18, 2, 3, 7 and 9. Aside from her, Gabriela Ruffels is tied for the top position in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. She scored a bogey-free first round including six birdies on holes 12, 14, 16, 18, 1 and 7.
Andrea Lee also had a strong first round, shooting one bogey (on hole 2) and seven birdies (on holes 1, 4, 7, 9, 15, 17 and 18) to tie for the first position. Leona Maguire, the fifth and final golfer tied for first place in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, shot one bogey (on hole 10), six birdies (on holes 11, 13, 17, 18 and 7) and one eagle (on hole 2).
The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 1 Leaderboard
After a fantastic day at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, here's a quick look at the scoreboard and top 50 golfers thus far:
- T1 – Jennifer Kupcho
- T1 – Grace Kim
- T1 – Gabriela Ruffels
- T1 – Andrea Lee
- T1 – Leona Maguire
- 6 – Minjee Lee
- T7 – Somi Lee
- T7 – Ayaka Furue
- T7 – Nelly Korda
- T7 – Hye-Jin Choi
- T7 – Casandra Alexander
- T7 – Aditi Ashok
- T7 – Helen Briem
- T7 – Mao Saigo
- T7 – Mary Liu
- T16 – Gaby Lopez
- T16 – Megan Khang
- T16 – Celine Boutier
- T16 – Jeeno Thitikul
- T16 – Lottie Woad (a)
- T16 – Ina Yoon
- T16 – Cara Gainer
- T23 – Chanettee Wannasaen
- T23 – Chisato Iwai
- T23 – Ariya Jutanugarn
- T23 – Miyu Yamashita
- T23 – Muni He
- T23 – Paula Reto
- T23 – Jenny Shin
- T23 – Rio Takeda
- T23 – Lindy Duncan
- T23 – Auston Kim
- T33 – Emily Kristine Pedersen
- T33 – Nasa Hataoka
- T33 – Jin Young Ko
- T33 – Sarah Schmelzel
- T33 – Stephanie Kyriacou
- T33 – Lucy Li
- T33 – In Gee Chun
- T33 – Clarisa Temelo (a)
- T33 – Jin Hee Im
- T33 – Perrine Delacour
- T43 – Jenny Bae
- T43 – Patty Tavatanakit
- T43 – Hyo Joo Kim
- T43 – Nastasia Nadaud
- T43 – Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- T43 – Weiwei Zhang
- T43 – Bronte Law
- T43 – Hira Naveed
- T43 – Dewi Weber
- T43 – Mi Hyang Lee
- T43 – Rose Zhang
- T43 – A Lim Kim