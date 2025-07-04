Nelly Korda drops a 5-word reaction about Jessica Korda's absence from professional golf

Jessica and Nelly Korda are among the most popular siblings in golf history. While Nelly is the world's number one golfer, Jessica is a prominent golfer with six LPGA Tour wins. Jessica Korda is currently on an extended hiatus that she took in May 2023, and Nelly recently reacted to her sister's break from golf on Instagram.

On July 4, Nelly reposted an Instagram story of Jessica. The elder one shared an Instagram story from her previous Solheim Cup victory with Nelly. Team USA won that year, so Jessica used this video to wish all of her fans a happy 4th of July. In the video, she can be seen hitting the winning shot and then celebrating with a fist pump.

Nelly Korda highlighted this celebration in an Instagram story repost and mentioned that people miss Jessica Korda's celebration.

"We miss Jessica Korda Celebrations," read Nelly Korda's caption.

Talking about her story, here's a look at it:

A screengrab of Nelly Korda's story about her sister Jessica Korda (Image Credit: Instagram @nellykorda)

Jessica Korda was forced out of action owing to a chronic back issue, which she encountered in May 2023. What was supposed to be a short break was extended when she revealed her pregnancy and gave birth to a baby boy, Greyson, in February 2024. According to recent reports, Korda plans to return in 2026.

Following Greyson's birth, Nelly Korda expressed her pleasure in becoming an aunt. Nelly Korda stated that she is delighted to join her aunty era.

"Entering my aunty era. 2024. Yeah, I'm very excited. I'm mostly excited just to see this new chapter in Johnny's and Jess' life. And I think it's going to be really exciting," said Nelly.

Nelly Korda shares how she is not taking pressure amid a disappointing 2025 season

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda won seven of the sixteen tournaments in her dynamic 2024 season. At that time, she was a force to be reckoned with, but 2025 has not gone as smoothly. Korda has yet to win an event, but her performance has been quite steady. While discussing her performance at the US Women's Open 2025, she shared that she is not worried about winning.

"I don't try and think about it. Definitely, when you're a higher-ranked player or you're more popular, there is more pressure on you just from outside perspective when it comes to media, fans coming out to watch you play. If you want to feel it, you will feel it, but I think what's really important is just kind of sticking to your game plan and being really focused on what you're doing present time, and that's really helped me," Nelly Korda was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Looking ahead, Korda is likely to head to the major Amundi Evian Championship in France from July 10–13, and then to the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open (July 24–27).

