“How is that pint glass floating”: Golf fans left puzzled with Shane Lowry’s recent post on social media

Christmas celebrations have started early for Shane Lowry, as he has no further commitments until the start of the 2024 season. The Irishman is taking the opportunity to enjoy his family and friends, judging by his social media posts.

The latest of these posts (on X, formerly Twitter) features an image of Lowry in a pub in Dublin, enjoying the company of numerous people. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed something strange. Due to the angle of the photo, a pint of beer appears to float in front of Lowry.

Many fans have reacted to the image. Here are some of the reactions:

"How is that pint glass floating, is there no limits to your magic Shane"

"Happy Christmas all. But WTF pint holding skills are they"

It is widely known how much Shane Lowry enjoys being in Ireland with his friends and family. He makes no secret of his pride in being Irish.

In the documentary Roots produced by the DP World Tour in 2022, Lowry said the following:

"When I think of Ireland, I think of home. Our culture is to be friendly, outgoing, social people. I just love the fact that I'm Irish. I just love the people, the place, being from here. Everything about it."

Delving into the origins of Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry was born in 1987 in Mullingar, County Westmeath, but grew up about 15 miles from there, in Clara, County Offaly. In Clara, he got his start in golf, his home course being Esker Hills Golf Club.

Lowry's relationship with Offaly did not begin with his birth, as his father, Brendan, is a local legend. Brendan Lowry was a member of Offaly's Gaelic football team that won the 1982 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.

Lowry grew up in a very supportive family environment, with his father, mother, and grandparents all involved in his upbringing.

The young Lowry received an athletic scholarship to the now-defunct Athlone Institute of Technology, a multidisciplinary institution that operated from 1970 to 2021 (it is still active today, albeit under a different name).

From there, Lowry went on to win the 2009 Irish Open, becoming the first amateur to win such an important event.