Who won the 2023 DP World Tour Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Danish golfer Nicolai Hojgaard won the 2023 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. He defeated Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace and Viktor Hovland by a margin of two strokes to record his third win on the European Tour.

The 22-year-old shot a sensational 8 under 64 in the final round of the season-ending event to finally record his first win of the year. He won a whopping prize money of €2,764,461 (around $3,000,000), which happens to be the second biggest paycheck of his career.

Meanwhile, his twin brother Rasmus Højgaard scored 14 under-par and finished T11 on the leaderboard of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship.

Exploring the final leaderboard of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

While Nicolai Hojgaard won the season-ending event in Dubai, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Matt Wallace finished on the third runner-up spots on the leaderboard.

Thriston Lawrence and Matthieu Pavon finished tied for fifth and were four strokes behind the leader. Rory McIlroy finished T22 on the leaderboard and had a 10 under-par score.

Hojgaard had a 27-stroke lead against the last-placed golfer, Nacho Elvira.

Below is the final leaderboard of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship:

1 - Nicolai Højgaard (-21)

T2 - Tommy Fleetwood (-19)

T2 - Viktor Hovland (-19)

T2 - Matt Wallace (-19)

T5 - Thriston Lawrence (-17)

T5 - Matthieu Pavon (-17)

T5 - Jon Rahm (-17)

8 - Victor Perez (-16)

T9 - Ewen Ferguson (-15)

T9 - Jeff Winther (-15)

T11 - Tyrrell Hatton (-14)

T11 - Rasmus Højgaard (-14)

T11 - Romain Langasque (-14)

T11 - Antoine Rozner (-14)

T15 - Tom Kim (-13)

T15 - Min Woo Lee (-13)

17 - Dan Bradbury (-12)

T18 - Ryo Hisatsune (-11)

T18 - Shane Lowry (-11)

T18 - Robert Macintyre (-11)

T18 - Adrian Otaegui (-11)

T22 - Julien Guerrier (-10)

T22 - Zander Lombard (-10)

T22 - Rory Mcilroy (-10)

T22 - Sepp Straka (-10)

26 - Thorbjørn Olesen (-9)

T27 - Jens Dantorp (-8)

T27 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-8)

T27 - Grant Forrest (-8)

T27 - Vincent Norrman (-8)

T27 - Yannik Paul (-8)

T32 - Tom Mckibbin (-7)

T32 - Adrian Meronk (-7)

T34 - Ryan Fox (-6)

T34 - Pablo Larrazábal (-6)

T36 - Alexander Björk (-5)

T36 - Nathan Kimsey (-5)

T38 - Lucas Herbert (-4)

T38 - Daniel Hillier (-4)

T38 - Sami Välimäki (-4)

T41 - Sebastian Söderberg (-3)

T41 - Connor Syme (-3)

T43 - Julien Brun (-2)

T43 - Jorge Campillo (-2)

T45 - Daniel Brown (-1)

T45 - Marcel Siem (-1)

47 - Jordan Smith (E)

48 - Joost Luiten (+3)

49 - Matthew Southgate (+4)

50 - Nacho Elvira (+6)

Nicolai Hojgaard won the season-ending 2023 DP World Tour Championship to earn 2,000 points. He stood second behind Rory McIlroy on the European Tour's season rankings.