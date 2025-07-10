How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Rory McIlroy made his 13th start of the season at the ongoing Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. While the Northern Irishman finished at T4 last year, he emerged victorious at the event in 2023.
Despite being familiar with the course and conditions, McIlroy was off to a rough start at the Scottish Open on Thursday, July 10. He teed off alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele from Tee 1 at 8:43 am. McIlroy ended his first round with a two-under par score of 68 to stand at T33.
Rory McIlroy started off the day with a bogey on the par-4 Hole 1. Despite the impressive tee shot, he made the hole in his fifth shot after missing a short putt in his penultimate shot. His game remained steady for the next three holes, as he even scored a birdie on Hole 3. McIlroy shot another bogey and a birdie to wrap the first nine with an even-par 35.
In the back nine, McIlroy maintained consistency in his performance. However, he stumbled on Hole 15 as his tee shot landed in a fairway bunker. The 36-year-old attempted to hit the ball out of the bunker but failed on his first try. He successfully managed to get the ball out to the fairway in third shot and wrapped up the hole with a bogey. The game went smoothly from that hole onwards as Rory McIlroy carded three birdies in a row to end the round with a two-under par score.
Exploring Rory McIlroy's scorecard from Round One of Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy carded five birdies and three bogeys in total on the first day of the Genesis Scottish Open. He had a similar rocky start at the event last year, but ended up finishing in a six-way tie for fourth. Though he has finished low on the leaderboard heading into the second round, McIlroy's game in the next two days will determine whether he can claim the title again.
Front Nine
- Hole 1: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 2: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 3: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)
- Hole 4: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 5: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 6: Par 3 - Birdie 2 (-1)
- Hole 7: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 8: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 9: Par 3 - Even-par 3
Total - 35 (E)
Back Nine
- Hole 10: Par 5 - Even-par 5
- Hole 11: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 12: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 13: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 14: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 15: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 16: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)
- Hole 17: Par 3 - Birdie 2 (-1)
- Hole 18: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)
Total - 33 (-2)
Round One Total - 68 (-2)