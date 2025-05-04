How Rory McIlroy’s 4 YO daughter reacted to her exceptional putt at the Masters

The 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy shared how his daughter Poppy reacted to her putt she made at The Masters in Augusta. Poppy McIlroy competed along with her father in the Par Three contest during The Masters week at Augusta.
McIlroy's daughter made a putt during the game on the ninth hole which garnered a loud cheer from the crowd.
Soon after her putt, Poppy got overwhelmed on the course and hugged her father. During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rory McIlroy spoke about the aftermath of his four-year-old daughter's putt:
"When we got back to the clubhouse, she wanted to see the video. So she looked at it and she's, like, studying it."
He continued:
"And she looked at me and she went, 'It's okay, Dad. I don't think they caught me crying'. That's all she was worried about."
Rory McIlroy also mentioned that the team of his daughter and Iris Lowry, Shane Lowry's daughter, was back together that night. Iris was seen cheering and celebrating with Poppy after the putt in the video.
In addition, the Northern Irish golfer spoke about iconic personalities reaching out to him after his Masters win. He mentioned that Sir Elton John tried to reach him through his assistant. McIlroy shared the message he got from the British singer and said that he's yet to connect with him personally.
Rory McIlroy shared about the relief he felt after his Masters win
Rory McIlroy won the Masters Tournament on his 17th appearance and completed the career Grand Slam simultaneously this year. After that, McIlroy spoke about the feeling of relief he's had after the win.
When he appeared on The Tonight Show, wearing the iconic green jacket, his answer to host Jimmy Fallon's question about his win remained somewhat similar. McIlroy said (0:55 onwards):
"I'm just thinking, 'Thank goodness that is over'".
He went on to share how patient he was every year when he competed for the Major title at Augusta. He said:
"I'd go back every year and I'd put my positive hat on and I'd go with a good attitude.
"And every time, I'd leave on that Sunday night and it wouldn't happen. And you start to think, is it ever going to be your time?"
McIlroy added that his win was a message to never give up and be resilient.
Since his win at the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy was seen in action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. McIlroy and Shane Lowry came back to defend their title at TPC Louisiana, but finished with a tie for the 12th position with a -22 score.