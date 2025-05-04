How Rory McIlroy’s 4 YO daughter reacted to her exceptional putt at the Masters

The 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy shared how his daughter Poppy reacted to her putt she made at The Masters in Augusta. Poppy McIlroy competed along with her father in the Par Three contest during The Masters week at Augusta.

Ad

McIlroy's daughter made a putt during the game on the ninth hole which garnered a loud cheer from the crowd.

Poppy and Rory McIlroy at the Masters Tournament 2025 - Source: Imagn

Soon after her putt, Poppy got overwhelmed on the course and hugged her father. During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rory McIlroy spoke about the aftermath of his four-year-old daughter's putt:

Ad

Trending

"When we got back to the clubhouse, she wanted to see the video. So she looked at it and she's, like, studying it."

He continued:

"And she looked at me and she went, 'It's okay, Dad. I don't think they caught me crying'. That's all she was worried about."

Ad

Rory McIlroy also mentioned that the team of his daughter and Iris Lowry, Shane Lowry's daughter, was back together that night. Iris was seen cheering and celebrating with Poppy after the putt in the video.

In addition, the Northern Irish golfer spoke about iconic personalities reaching out to him after his Masters win. He mentioned that Sir Elton John tried to reach him through his assistant. McIlroy shared the message he got from the British singer and said that he's yet to connect with him personally.

Ad

Rory McIlroy shared about the relief he felt after his Masters win

Rory McIlroy won the Masters Tournament on his 17th appearance and completed the career Grand Slam simultaneously this year. After that, McIlroy spoke about the feeling of relief he's had after the win.

When he appeared on The Tonight Show, wearing the iconic green jacket, his answer to host Jimmy Fallon's question about his win remained somewhat similar. McIlroy said (0:55 onwards):

Ad

"I'm just thinking, 'Thank goodness that is over'".

He went on to share how patient he was every year when he competed for the Major title at Augusta. He said:

"I'd go back every year and I'd put my positive hat on and I'd go with a good attitude.

"And every time, I'd leave on that Sunday night and it wouldn't happen. And you start to think, is it ever going to be your time?"

Ad

McIlroy added that his win was a message to never give up and be resilient.

Since his win at the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy was seen in action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. McIlroy and Shane Lowry came back to defend their title at TPC Louisiana, but finished with a tie for the 12th position with a -22 score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More