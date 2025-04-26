How did Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry moved up 12 spots in Round 2 of the ongoing Zurich Classic. The defending champions made the weekend cut by one stroke.

Ad

The duo started their foursomes round on Friday with an eagle on the par-5 2nd hole. They stumbled a little after an immediate bogey on the par-3 3rd hole, but made a quick recovery with five birdies in the next nine holes.

McIlroy and Lowry struggled in the final few holes as they carded bogeys on the 13th, 17th, and 18th holes to close the day at 3-under 69. In total, they hit one eagle, five birdies, and four bogeys in the second round of the Zurich Classic.

Ad

Trending

Their total score was 11-under. With the cutline being 10-under, the close friends sailed through to the final two rounds. They are currently placed T16.

What are Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's odds at the Zurich Classic?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2025 Zurich Classic (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had entered the Zurich Classic this week as the defending champions. No team has ever successfully defended its title at the tournament ever. If the duo manages to do it this year, it will be a historic victory.

Ad

McIlroy and Lowry have 13-2 odds according to the BetMGM Sportsbook. Here's taking a look at selected odds and picks at the tournament:

Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin: 13-5

Rasmus Højgaard & Nicolai Højgaard: 9-2

Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo: 11-2

Shane Lowry & Rory McIlroy: 13-2

Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips: 12-1

Ryo Hisatsune & Takuma Kanaya: 20-1

Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala: 20-1

At the moment, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo are leading the standings with a total score of 17-under. They have been topping the leaderboard since Round 1.

Ad

Since the Zurich Classic has adopted an alternate format, fourball is used in the first and third rounds while foursomes are enabled in the second and final rounds. Round 3 on Saturday will see the golfers return to fourball. The format selects the lowest score out of the pair as the team score.

On the other hand, foursomes see the two teammates take alternate attempts to complete a hole. This format will return in Round 4 on Sunday and will eventually crown the winning team.

Rory McIlroy has been on a roll this year, securing two PGA Tour titles and his first-ever Masters win this season. The Zurich Classic is his first competitive appearance post the Major Championship victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More