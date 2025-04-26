How did Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry moved up 12 spots in Round 2 of the ongoing Zurich Classic. The defending champions made the weekend cut by one stroke.
The duo started their foursomes round on Friday with an eagle on the par-5 2nd hole. They stumbled a little after an immediate bogey on the par-3 3rd hole, but made a quick recovery with five birdies in the next nine holes.
McIlroy and Lowry struggled in the final few holes as they carded bogeys on the 13th, 17th, and 18th holes to close the day at 3-under 69. In total, they hit one eagle, five birdies, and four bogeys in the second round of the Zurich Classic.
Their total score was 11-under. With the cutline being 10-under, the close friends sailed through to the final two rounds. They are currently placed T16.
What are Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's odds at the Zurich Classic?
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had entered the Zurich Classic this week as the defending champions. No team has ever successfully defended its title at the tournament ever. If the duo manages to do it this year, it will be a historic victory.
McIlroy and Lowry have 13-2 odds according to the BetMGM Sportsbook. Here's taking a look at selected odds and picks at the tournament:
- Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin: 13-5
- Rasmus Højgaard & Nicolai Højgaard: 9-2
- Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo: 11-2
- Shane Lowry & Rory McIlroy: 13-2
- Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips: 12-1
- Ryo Hisatsune & Takuma Kanaya: 20-1
- Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala: 20-1
At the moment, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo are leading the standings with a total score of 17-under. They have been topping the leaderboard since Round 1.
Since the Zurich Classic has adopted an alternate format, fourball is used in the first and third rounds while foursomes are enabled in the second and final rounds. Round 3 on Saturday will see the golfers return to fourball. The format selects the lowest score out of the pair as the team score.
On the other hand, foursomes see the two teammates take alternate attempts to complete a hole. This format will return in Round 4 on Sunday and will eventually crown the winning team.
Rory McIlroy has been on a roll this year, securing two PGA Tour titles and his first-ever Masters win this season. The Zurich Classic is his first competitive appearance post the Major Championship victory.