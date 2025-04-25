Who are Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo? All you need to know about the rookies making waves at the Zurich Classic 2025

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo made history during the first round of the Zurich Classic. The amateur golfers not only finished on top of the leaderboard after the first round, but they also completed the course in a record 58 shots. This has made a lot of craze for them among the fans, so here's a look at their career one by one.

Born in South San Francisco, California, Isaiah Salinda has consistently set new golf records in his career. He attended Junipero Serra High School, where he made history as the first freshman to be named varsity team MVP.

Salinda became a professional in 2019 and has since played some great games. Salinda's most notable achievements include winning the 2024 Panamá Championship and finishing T7 at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

On the other hand, born in Redwood City, California, Kevin Velo started his athletic career as a soccer player. He played the game for four years before leaving it to pursue Golf in college.

Kevin Velo became a professional golfer in 2019 and since then has been doing great on the course. Velo's notable achievements include winning the San Juan Open and the Outlaw Tour's Matchplay Championship.

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - First Round - Source: Imagn

In this year's Zurich Classic, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo have emerged as a major threat to all competitors. They have a good chance of winning the whole thing if they keep performing well and breaking more records.

What are Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo's thoughts on their record-breaking day?

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - First Round - Source: Imagn

Thursday, April 24th, was undoubtedly a big day for Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo. In the first round's four-ball format, the duo shot a 14-under-par, breaking Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele's previous record of 59. They broke a huge record and took a significant lead over the previous year's champions, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who are currently standing at T28 with 8 shots under par.

When discussing the great game, Kevin Velo first gave full credit to Isaiah Salinda. He was present in an interview and stated,

"It was out-of-body to watch him make as many putts as he did for sure. He played great. He made a ton of putts. He one-putted damn near every green it seemed. I sprinkled in some birdies when we needed to, but pretty much I was on his back the whole day."

Salinda explained his feelings on the record by stating:

"I would have thought anything better than six-, seven-under would have been a good day for us. If we just keep playing solid golf, we'll be just fine."

Their performance was highlighted by a 10-under 26 on the front nine, which included an eagle by Salinda on the par-5 seventh hole and multiple birdies by both players. Salinda's exceptional putting, with only 19 putts in the round, contributed significantly to their success.

