How did Sergio Garcia’s wife help resolve his feud with Rory McIlroy? All you need to know

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, who were once close friends, had a rift due to their differing views on the LIV Golf series. While Garcia became a vocal supporter of the controversial series, McIlroy expressed opposition to it. However, the two golfers have now reconciled.

According to Garcia, the reconciliation occurred when his wife, Angela, initiated a conversation with McIlroy during the 2023 US Open. Angela greeted McIlroy, and he responded with a friendly text message, which boosted Garcia's confidence. The former Masters champion then reached out to McIlroy, and their feud was resolved.

Speaking about reconciliation, Garcia said:

"Angela and Rory, they said hi to each other at the US Open and then there was a nice text from Rory to her and that kind of gave me the go ahead to reach out to him [by text]."

He added:

“I had been thinking about it for a while but I wasn’t totally sure. But then I saw that reaction from him and it kind of gave me the incentive to get closer and we had a great chat. I think that at the end of the day, the important thing is that we got together and talked – we were two friends that wanted to get back to that spot. Like I said, no doubt it was the saddest part of all of this, these friendships turning sour.”

Sergio Garcia has been preoccupied with the next LIV Golf event, which will be held in Espana from June 30 to July 2.

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia feud explained

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia at the 43rd Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy's battle with Sergio Garcia began in 2022 when he took a strong position against the Spaniard for joining the LIV Golf.

McIlroy stated in an interview at the 2022 US Open that Garcia urged him to join the Saudi-backed series, which he considered disrespectful and sent daggers at.

McIlroy told the press during the major tournament last year:

"He [Garcia] was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I was pretty offended and sent him back a couple of daggers and that was it.”

The comments offended Garcia and he said:

"I think it is very sad. I think that we’ve done so many things together and had so many experiences that for him to throw that away just because I decided to go to a different tour, well, it doesn’t seem very mature; lacking maturity, really. I respect his choices, but it seems like he doesn’t respect the ones I make."

It is worth noting that the year-long dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf ended earlier this month when Tour commissioner Jay Monahan agreed to execute a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and weeks later Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia also reconciled.

