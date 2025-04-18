“How could you do that?”: Golf insider debates Rory McIlroy’s conservative play at the Masters

Rory McIlroy's final round at the Masters last week was nothing short of a rollercoaster. He arguably had some of his finest as well as some of his poorest moments on the golf course in a single day.

However, he eventually came out victorious from the gruelling round, winning his maiden green jacket last week. Fore Play Podcast Plus discussed his Masters' win in their latest YouTube video recently.

One of the insiders shared his feelings about McIlroy's play during the final round at Augusta National, saying (1:02:51 - 1:03:24):

"So yeah I mean, I wouldn't change a thing about that round. I've even actually debated with a couple guys about 13 and I'm like 'How could you even go into that taking your foot off the gas' and I've been told to kind of look at it the other way. Like hindsight's obviously 2020 and like you see what he did and you're like 'How could you do that?'"

McIlroy had carded a double bogey on the par-5 13th hole. The golf insider mentioned that although fans could "completely tear down" the Northern Irishman for his "decision making", the latter just "happened" to a bad wedge shot.

The insider added (1:03:41 - 1:03:59):

"I've been really on them for the decision making like hitting a three-wood and then laying up and then but I think that if just like Harry Diamond (McIlroy's caddie) said if you gave us that position on Monday saying 'Hey we're on the 13th tee with a three-stroke lead. How are we going to play this?'. You're probably saying 'We're playing it pretty conservative.'"

The golf insider further mentioned that he expected Rory McIlroy's game plan to be conservative in the final round. He believed it would have been a "good decision" to "not go too crazy".

"He's basically a political figure" - Golf insider on Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy is one of the most famous golfers in the world right now. That also means he draws polarizing opinions on himself and his gameplay.

The golf insider on the Fore Play Podcast Plus recently said that although he didn't agree with McIlroy's game plan in the final round, he pointed out that the differences of opinion on it are what makes him "great".

"But I mean everyone's going to have their opinion on him and that's what makes Rory great that you either love him or you hate him. It's like he's basically a political figure. I mean he's going to have you 50% blue (and) 50% red," he said (1:04:35 - 1:04:45).

The five-time Major champion had carded six birdies, three bogeys, and two double bogeys in the final round of the Masters. If he had recorded even a par on the 18th hole, had a straight path to victory. However, the bogey forced him into a playoff with Justin Rose. Thankfully for him, he prevailed in the playoff, 3-4, to win his first ever green jacket.

