'What an interesting guy’: Golf Insider makes a bold take on Bryson DeChambeau after the Masters chaos

Bryson DeChambeau went into the final round of the Masters last week ranked second, behind only Rory McIlroy. The two golfers had teed off together on Sunday.

While DeChambeau was expected to be a real threat to McIlroy's bid for the green jacket, his game dipped throughout the round and he ended up finishing T5. McIlroy, on the other hand, went on to win his first ever Masters.

However, it was DeChambeau's post-round interview that received criticism from golf insiders. The LIV Golf star had claimed that McIlroy didn't talk to him the whole day and when asked if he tried to initiate a conversation with him, said that he "wouldn't talk" to him. The reporter further asked the US golfer how the atmosphere was like during the final round and he replied:

"Electric. I loved it. But he (McIlroy) was just like, just being focussed I guess. So it's not me though."

The Fore Play Podcast Plus recently discussed this interview snippet in their latest YouTube video. One of the insiders criticised DeChambeau saying:

"What an interesting guy. I don't know if he knows what he's trying to do. Like the part where he said like 'something something something' then he goes 'It's not me. It's not me'. Like he is saying 'That ain't me. That ain't me'. That to me is like a guy who's like 'No I like to interact. I like to get. I like to whoop it up. I like to be out there interacting with everybody, including the people I'm playing with'. But I don't believe him. I don't believe him whatsoever. He can put on that face as much as he wants, I just don't really believe it," (39:52 - 41:54)

This year Bryson DeChambeau had his best finish (T5) at the Masters. His previous best was when he had finished T6 in 2024. Scottie Scheffler had won the green jacket last year.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform at the 2025 Masters?

In Picture: Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 Masters (Source: Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau hit an impressive opening round 69 on Thursday last week. He started his campaign at Augusta National with seven birdies and four bogeys.

The 31-year-old kept the peformance consistent throughout Round 2 as he posted five birdies and one bogey to finish the day at 68. He registered six birdies and three bogeys in his third round to close the day at 69.

In the final round, fans expected an intense tussle between DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy reminiscent of the 2024 US Open's final round. However, the former carded three birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey to score an underwhelming 75 on Sunday.

McIlroy went on to win the Masters after prevailing over Justin Rose in the final playoff, 3-4.

