How the ticket fiasco at Augusta National stopped fans from attending the event

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Apr 20, 2025 00:43 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Masters Tournament was held at Augusta National from April 10 to 13, 2025. This year, many fans were reportedly stopped from attending the event due to problems with their tickets.

The Masters is one of the most prestigious events in professional golf. It is the first out of the four annual major championships and was established in 1934. Since its inception, the tournament has always been held at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.

The Masters Tournament has a strict no-phone policy. As such, fans cannot purchase digital tickets and must use physical badges or passes. Due to the high-profile nature of the event, fans often purchase tickets ahead of time and attempt to resell them later. However, the Masters enforces a strict ticketing policy which states that individuals attempting to use resold tickets will be denied access to the venue.

According to reports from Front Office Sports, officials canceled passes belonging to hundreds of Masters fans this year due to the issue of reselling. Ticket holders reportedly had to answer several questions regarding the origin of their tickets, and those with unsatisfactory answers were not allowed into Augusta National.

Notably, practice-round tickets to the Masters this year cost $100, while tickets for the main tournament cost $140. However, tickets for the final round were reportedly sold for as high as $8,000 on secondary ticketing platforms.

How much did golfers earn at the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National?

This year, the Masters Tournament prize purse was $21 million– the highest it has ever been. The winner of this year’s event, Rory McIlroy, left Augusta National with $4.2 million, while the runner-up, Justin Rose, won $2.268 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout from the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National:

  • 1st – Rory McIlroy: $4.2 million
  • 2nd – Justin Rose: $2.268 million
  • 3rd – Patrick Reed: $1.428 million
  • 4th – Scottie Scheffler: $1.008 million
  • T5 – Sungjae Im: $798,000
  • T5 -Bryson DeChambeau: $798,000
  • 7th – Ludvig Aberg: $703,500
  • T8 – Jason Day: $588,000
  • T8 – Corey Conners: $588,000
  • T8 – Xander Schauffele: $588,000
  • T8 – Zach Johnson: $588,000
  • T12 – Harris English: $462,000
  • T12 – Max Homa: $462,000
  • T14 – Bubba Watson: $336,000
  • T14 – Jon Rahm: $336,000
  • T14 – Jordan Spieth: $336,000
  • T14 – Tyrrell Hatton: $336,000
  • T14 – Matt McCarty: $336,000
  • T14 – Tom Hoge: $336,000
  • T14 – Collin Morikawa: $336,000
  • T21 – Hideki Matsuyama: $210,000
  • T21 – Davis Riley: $210,000
  • T21 – Tommy Fleetwood: $210,000
  • T21 – Daniel Berger: $210,000
  • T21 – Byeong Hun An: $210,000
  • T21 – Viktor Hovland: $210,000
  • T27 – Aaron Rai: $158,500
  • T27 – Michael Kim: $158,500
  • T29 – Sahith Theegala: $142,800
  • T29 – Denny McCarthy: $142,800
  • T29 – Joaquin Niemann: $142,800
  • T32 – Brian Campbell: $118,860
  • T32 – Maverick McNealy: $118,860
  • T32 – Rasmus Hojgaard: $118,860
  • T32 – Max Greyserman: $118,860
  • T36 – Justin Thomas: $118,860
  • T36 – Brian Harman: $96,600
  • T36 – Patrick Cantlay: $96,600
  • T36 – Charl Schwartzel: $96,600
  • T40 – Matt Fitzpatrick: $96,600
  • T40 – Nick Taylor: $84,000
  • T42 – Akshay Bhatia: $84,000
  • T42 – Danny Willett: $77,700
  • T42 – J.T. Poston: $77,700
  • T42 – Shane Lowry: $77,700
  • T46 – Wyndham Clark: $59,535
  • T46 – Sam Burns: $59,535
  • T46 – Davis Thompson: $59,535
  • 49 – Min Woo Lee $59,535
  • 50 – J.J. Spaun: $52,920
  • 51 – Nico Echavarria $51,660
  • T52 – Stephan Jaeger: $51,660
  • T52 – Tom Kim: $51,660
