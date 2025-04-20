How the ticket fiasco at Augusta National stopped fans from attending the event

The 2025 Masters Tournament was held at Augusta National from April 10 to 13, 2025. This year, many fans were reportedly stopped from attending the event due to problems with their tickets.

The Masters is one of the most prestigious events in professional golf. It is the first out of the four annual major championships and was established in 1934. Since its inception, the tournament has always been held at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.

The Masters Tournament has a strict no-phone policy. As such, fans cannot purchase digital tickets and must use physical badges or passes. Due to the high-profile nature of the event, fans often purchase tickets ahead of time and attempt to resell them later. However, the Masters enforces a strict ticketing policy which states that individuals attempting to use resold tickets will be denied access to the venue.

According to reports from Front Office Sports, officials canceled passes belonging to hundreds of Masters fans this year due to the issue of reselling. Ticket holders reportedly had to answer several questions regarding the origin of their tickets, and those with unsatisfactory answers were not allowed into Augusta National.

Notably, practice-round tickets to the Masters this year cost $100, while tickets for the main tournament cost $140. However, tickets for the final round were reportedly sold for as high as $8,000 on secondary ticketing platforms.

How much did golfers earn at the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National?

This year, the Masters Tournament prize purse was $21 million– the highest it has ever been. The winner of this year’s event, Rory McIlroy, left Augusta National with $4.2 million, while the runner-up, Justin Rose, won $2.268 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout from the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National:

1st – Rory McIlroy: $4.2 million

2nd – Justin Rose: $2.268 million

3rd – Patrick Reed: $1.428 million

4th – Scottie Scheffler: $1.008 million

T5 – Sungjae Im: $798,000

T5 -Bryson DeChambeau: $798,000

7th – Ludvig Aberg: $703,500

T8 – Jason Day: $588,000

T8 – Corey Conners: $588,000

T8 – Xander Schauffele: $588,000

T8 – Zach Johnson: $588,000

T12 – Harris English: $462,000

T12 – Max Homa: $462,000

T14 – Bubba Watson: $336,000

T14 – Jon Rahm: $336,000

T14 – Jordan Spieth: $336,000

T14 – Tyrrell Hatton: $336,000

T14 – Matt McCarty: $336,000

T14 – Tom Hoge: $336,000

T14 – Collin Morikawa: $336,000

T21 – Hideki Matsuyama: $210,000

T21 – Davis Riley: $210,000

T21 – Tommy Fleetwood: $210,000

T21 – Daniel Berger: $210,000

T21 – Byeong Hun An: $210,000

T21 – Viktor Hovland: $210,000

T27 – Aaron Rai: $158,500

T27 – Michael Kim: $158,500

T29 – Sahith Theegala: $142,800

T29 – Denny McCarthy: $142,800

T29 – Joaquin Niemann: $142,800

T32 – Brian Campbell: $118,860

T32 – Maverick McNealy: $118,860

T32 – Rasmus Hojgaard: $118,860

T32 – Max Greyserman: $118,860

T36 – Justin Thomas: $118,860

T36 – Brian Harman: $96,600

T36 – Patrick Cantlay: $96,600

T36 – Charl Schwartzel: $96,600

T40 – Matt Fitzpatrick: $96,600

T40 – Nick Taylor: $84,000

T42 – Akshay Bhatia: $84,000

T42 – Danny Willett: $77,700

T42 – J.T. Poston: $77,700

T42 – Shane Lowry: $77,700

T46 – Wyndham Clark: $59,535

T46 – Sam Burns: $59,535

T46 – Davis Thompson: $59,535

49 – Min Woo Lee $59,535

50 – J.J. Spaun: $52,920

51 – Nico Echavarria $51,660

T52 – Stephan Jaeger: $51,660

T52 – Tom Kim: $51,660

