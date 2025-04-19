“Rory is still a d**k”; “worth every cent”: Fans divided as Rory McIlroy accumulates $13,257,558 after Masters win

Rory McIlroy is having a fantastic season this year so far. Four months in, and the Northern Irishman has won three golf tournaments, including the prestigious Masters Tournament.

His win at the Masters came after he sank a birdie in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. It also marked McIlroy's third victory of this year. According to a post by Golf Digest, Rory McIlroy has earned a total of $13,257,558 this year till now.

To break it down, the PGA Tour veteran has earned $2,209,593 for each of the six starts this year. McIlroy has also earned $552,398 for every round he played, $30,689 for every hole, and $8,011 for each shot. Take a look at Golf Digest's post on X about Rory McIlroy's earnings:

It's a really good year for McIlroy because he became the sixth golfer to secure the career grand slam feat. The Northern Irishman was extremely emotional right after his win, with his family and fans greeting him. This is a career-defining year for McIlroy, as he has kept excellent form throughout the tournaments.

However, Rory McIlroy's success has left the internet divided. Fans on X (previously Twitter) have shared their thoughts below Golf Digest's post. A section of them have nothing but praises, whereas some of them have lashed out.

"Worth every cent,quality golfer 💪," a fan praised the Northern Irishman.

"Rory is still a d**k," another one lashed out at the former World No. 1.

"Good for Rory. He’s a great amalgamation of talent, persistence, and determination," a fan praised Rory McIlroy.

"No way he wins again. 13 mil in half a season. I'm repeatedly told money makes you lazy," another one said in the comments.

"And the year is only 1/3 done!! 🤯," an X-user had his mind blown for sure.

"He got $8,011. for missing a two foot putt? Maybe that's why," another user commented down.

Rory McIlroy's elusive Masters win felt like a dream come true. Taking his total earnings into account, here's a detailed breakdown of McIlroy's earnings per tournament he played in 2025. Take a look:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $3,600,000 (WON)

The Genesis Invitational: $270,714 (T17)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: $349,000 (T15)

The Players Championship: $4,500,000 (WON)

Texas Children's Houston Open: $337,844 (T5)

The Masters Tournament: $4,200,000 (WON)

The top-20 career money leaders of the PGA Tour, including Rory McIlroy

McIlroy's earnings have placed him on the second position of PGA Tour's all time career earning list. Here's a detailed look at the top 20 career money earning leaderboard including McIlroy, just below his TGL co-owner Tiger Woods. Take a look:

Tiger Woods: $120,999,166

Rory McIlroy: $104,246,906

Scottie Scheffler: $76,142,784

Jim Furyk: $71,507,269

Vijay Singh: $71,281,216

Justin Rose: $68,933,517

Adam Scott: $68,619,436

Jordan Spieth: $64,081,838

Jason Day: $63,460,235

Justin Thomas: $63,026,027

Matt Kuchar: $60,551,671

Hideki Matsuyama: $60,097,078

Xander Schauffele: $58,327,743

Rickie Fowler: $51,156,434

Patrick Cantlay: $50,604,706

Zach Johnson: $49,893,073

Ernie Els: $49,385,600

Keegan Bradley: $49,342,331

Webb Simpson: $45,885,963

Davis Love III: $44,959,243

