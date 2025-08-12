How to watch the 2025 Portland Classic? TV, streaming, and more explored

The LPGA Tour heads to Portland, Oregon, this week for the Standard Portland Classic. This event is the longest-running non-Major event in tour history.

Defending champion Moriya Jutanugarn will look to retain her title to Columbia Edgewater Country Club, where she will be joined by six other former winners, Chanettee Wannasaen (2023), Jin Young Ko (2021), Hannah Green (2019), Stacy Lewis (2017), Brooke Henderson (2015, 2016), and Juli Inkster (1999).

Television and streaming coverage of the event will be available on NBC’s Golf Channel and digital platforms (all times Eastern).

Thursday, August 14: 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:00–2:00 p.m. on NBC Digital

Friday, August 15: 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:00–2:00 p.m. on NBC Digital

Saturday, August 16: 6:00–9:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday, August 17: 4:00–7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Fans can also follow the tournament through live digital coverage on golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

For those looking to watch the live coverage in regions without a television broadcast partner, LPGA live streaming will be available for the Portland Classic. Those unable to access the stream should check the international broadcast partner list for local options.

Top players at the 2025 Portland Classic

Angel Yin leads the lineup of players at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, aiming to extend her recent run of strong performances with another high finish in Portland. Yin has posted three top-10 results in her last four tournaments and nearly captured the title here last year, ultimately settling for a share of second place.

Joining her will be Grace Kim, fresh off her major triumph at The Amundi Evian Championship. Kim will be looking to carry that momentum into a venue where she impressed last season, finishing in a tie for ninth.

Rose Zhang is also in the field, returning after a neck injury that has hampered much of her season. Zhang will be hoping to bounce back from a missed cut at the AIG Women’s Open.

Haeran Ryu, winner earlier this year at the Black Desert Championship in Utah, will be making her second start at the Standard Portland Classic. She will have her sights set on adding another trophy to her cabiner. Also competing will be former world No. 1 Lilia Vu, who finished tied for third in Portland in 2022 and tied for 14th last year.

With a mix of proven champions, rising stars, and players eager to reclaim form, this year’s Portland Classic promises another competitive week at one of the LPGA Tour’s most storied stops.

