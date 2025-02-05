How to watch the 2025 WM Phoenix Open: Broadcast and streaming schedule

Modified Feb 05, 2025 00:49 GMT
The WM Phoenix Open is set to begin on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at TPC Scottsdale, Arizona. It is the sixth event on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule and is also one of the most highly anticipated tournaments this year.

Players will be competing for a total prize money of $9.2 million and the winner will leave with $1.656 million. Last year, Nick Taylor won the tournament after beating Charley Hoffman in a two-hole playoff. Taylor earned the $1.584 million prize money as a result of his win.

This year, fans can watch the 2025 WM Phoenix Open on Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+, Paramount +, and the NBC and CBS Sports App.

Here’s the broadcast and streaming schedule for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

First round (Thursday, February 6)

  • 9:15 A.M.-7 P.M. ET, ESPN+
  • 4-8 P.M. ET, Golf Channel
  • 4-8 P.M. ET, NBC Sports app

Second round (Friday, February 7)

  • 9:15 A.M-7 P.M. ET, ESPN+
  • 4-8 P.M. ET, Golf Channel
  • 4-8 P.M. ET, NBC Sports app

Third round (Saturday, February 8)

  • 11 A.M.-6:30 P.M. ET, ESPN+
  • 1-3 P.M. ET, Golf Channel
  • 1-3 P.M. ET, NBC Sports app
  • 3-6:30 P.M. ET, CBS
  • 3-6:30 P.M. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

Final round (Sunday, February 9)

  • 10:30 A.M-6 P.M. ET, ESPN+
  • 1-3 P.M. ET, Golf Channel
  • 1-3 P.M. ET, NBC Sports app
  • 3-6 P.M. ET, CBS
  • 3-6 P.M. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 1 Tee Times Explored

Here are the first tee times (EST) for the WM Phoenix Open first round.

1st Tee

  • 9:20 A.M - Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman
  • 9:31 A.M - J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn
  • 9:42 A.M - Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young
  • 9:53 A.M - Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power
  • 10:04 A.M - Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman
  • 10:15 A.M - Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar, Ben An
  • 10:26 A.M - Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk
  • 10:37 A.M - J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy
  • 10:48 A.M - Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama
  • 10:59 A.M - Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith
  • 11:10 A.M - Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring
  • 2: P.M - Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki
  • 2:11 P.M - Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim
  • 2:22 P.M - Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak
  • 2:33 P.M - Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark
  • 2:44 P.M - Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa
  • 2:55 P.M - Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler
  • 3:06 P.M - Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim
  • 3:17 P.M - Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin
  • 3:28 P.M - Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer
  • 3:39 P.M - C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey
  • 3:50 P.M - Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

