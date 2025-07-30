How to watch the 2025 Wyndham Championship? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 Wyndham Championship will take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, marking the final stop of the FedExCup Regular Season. This event plays a key role in determining the final standings, with only the top 70 players moving on to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the playoffs.

TV Coverage of the Wyndham Championship (All times ET):

Thursday–Friday: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel Saturday–Sunday:

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Streaming of the Wyndham Championship (PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+):

Thursday–Friday: 6:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

6:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday–Sunday: 7:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE offers four distinct streams:

Main Feed: Coverage from around the course Marquee Group: Every shot from a featured group Featured Groups: Two selected groups followed throughout the play Featured Holes: Coverage from key par-3s and pivotal holes

Radio Coverage of the Wyndham Championship (SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio):

Thursday–Friday: Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Noon – 6:00 p.m. Saturday–Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Complete field of the 2025 Wyndham Championship

Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama

Robert MacIntyre

Ben Griffin

Sungjae Im

Andrew Novak

Ryan Fox

Aaron Rai

Max Greyserman

Akshay Bhatia

Matt Fitzpatrick

Thomas Detry

Adam Scott

Lucas Glover

Cameron Young

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Denny McCarthy

Ryan Gerard

Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala

Byeong Hun An

Nico Echavarria

Matt McCarty

Michael Kim

Bud Cauley

Brian Campbell

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Kevin Yu

Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Kirk

Sam Stevens

Harry Hall

Erik van Rooyen

Rasmus Højgaard

Joe Highsmith

Matti Schmid

Austin Eckroat

Nicolai Højgaard

Thriston Lawrence

Nick Dunlap

Jake Knapp

Cam Davis

Eric Cole

Alex Noren

Max McGreevy

Matt Wallace

Kurt Kitayama

Matthieu Pavon

Keith Mitchell

Thorbjørn Olesen

Rickie Fowler

Ryo Hisatsune

Emiliano Grillo

Beau Hossler

Max Homa

Patrick Rodgers

Gary Woodland

Michael Thorbjornsen

Victor Perez

Taylor Moore

Rico Hoey

Jesper Svensson

Mark Hubbard

Vince Whaley

Patrick Fishburn

Lee Hodges

William Mouw

Niklas Norgaard

Alex Smalley

Kevin Roy

Sami Valimaki

Karl Vilips

Pierceson Coody

Doug Ghim

Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower

Luke Clanton

Matt Kuchar

Adam Hadwin

Matteo Manassero

Antoine Rozner

Garrick Higgo

Seamus Power

Carson Young

David Lipsky

Harry Higgs

Chan Kim

Jackson Suber

Chandler Phillips

Joel Dahmen

Steven Fisk

Patton Kizzire

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Paul Peterson

Isaiah Salinda

Henrik Norlander

Takumi Kanaya

Mac Meissner

Zach Johnson

Kris Ventura

David Skinns

Ben Kohles

Danny Walker

Ben Silverman

Brice Garnett

Luke List

Ricky Castillo

Quade Cummins

Frankie Capan III

Peter Malnati

Nate Lashley

Adam Svensson

Chad Ramey

Rafael Campos

Greyson Sigg

Will Gordon

Thomas Rosenmueller

Taylor Dickson

John Pak

Will Chandler

Lanto Griffin

Zac Blair

Brandt Snedeker

Camilo Villegas

Nick Hardy

Cristobal Del Solar

Noah Goodwin

Trey Mullinax

Trevor Cone

Webb Simpson

Chesson Hadley

Kaito Onishi

Philip Knowles

Matthew Riedel

Kevin Velo

Jackson Koivun

Aaron Baddeley

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Preston Cole

David Ford

Jim Herman

Gordon Sargent

Aaron Wise

