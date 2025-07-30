How to watch the 2025 Wyndham Championship? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 Wyndham Championship will take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, marking the final stop of the FedExCup Regular Season. This event plays a key role in determining the final standings, with only the top 70 players moving on to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the playoffs.
TV Coverage of the Wyndham Championship (All times ET):
- Thursday–Friday: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel
- Saturday–Sunday:
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel
- 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+
Streaming of the Wyndham Championship (PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+):
- Thursday–Friday: 6:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday–Sunday: 7:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE offers four distinct streams:
- Main Feed: Coverage from around the course
- Marquee Group: Every shot from a featured group
- Featured Groups: Two selected groups followed throughout the play
- Featured Holes: Coverage from key par-3s and pivotal holes
Radio Coverage of the Wyndham Championship (SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio):
- Thursday–Friday: Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday–Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Complete field of the 2025 Wyndham Championship
- Keegan Bradley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Robert MacIntyre
- Ben Griffin
- Sungjae Im
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Fox
- Aaron Rai
- Max Greyserman
- Akshay Bhatia
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Thomas Detry
- Adam Scott
- Lucas Glover
- Cameron Young
- J.T. Poston
- Tony Finau
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan Gerard
- Jordan Spieth
- Sahith Theegala
- Byeong Hun An
- Nico Echavarria
- Matt McCarty
- Michael Kim
- Bud Cauley
- Brian Campbell
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tom Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Kevin Yu
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Chris Kirk
- Sam Stevens
- Harry Hall
- Erik van Rooyen
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Joe Highsmith
- Matti Schmid
- Austin Eckroat
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Thriston Lawrence
- Nick Dunlap
- Jake Knapp
- Cam Davis
- Eric Cole
- Alex Noren
- Max McGreevy
- Matt Wallace
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matthieu Pavon
- Keith Mitchell
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Emiliano Grillo
- Beau Hossler
- Max Homa
- Patrick Rodgers
- Gary Woodland
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Victor Perez
- Taylor Moore
- Rico Hoey
- Jesper Svensson
- Mark Hubbard
- Vince Whaley
- Patrick Fishburn
- Lee Hodges
- William Mouw
- Niklas Norgaard
- Alex Smalley
- Kevin Roy
- Sami Valimaki
- Karl Vilips
- Pierceson Coody
- Doug Ghim
- Andrew Putnam
- Justin Lower
- Luke Clanton
- Matt Kuchar
- Adam Hadwin
- Matteo Manassero
- Antoine Rozner
- Garrick Higgo
- Seamus Power
- Carson Young
- David Lipsky
- Harry Higgs
- Chan Kim
- Jackson Suber
- Chandler Phillips
- Joel Dahmen
- Steven Fisk
- Patton Kizzire
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Paul Peterson
- Isaiah Salinda
- Henrik Norlander
- Takumi Kanaya
- Mac Meissner
- Zach Johnson
- Kris Ventura
- David Skinns
- Ben Kohles
- Danny Walker
- Ben Silverman
- Brice Garnett
- Luke List
- Ricky Castillo
- Quade Cummins
- Frankie Capan III
- Peter Malnati
- Nate Lashley
- Adam Svensson
- Chad Ramey
- Rafael Campos
- Greyson Sigg
- Will Gordon
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Taylor Dickson
- John Pak
- Will Chandler
- Lanto Griffin
- Zac Blair
- Brandt Snedeker
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Hardy
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Noah Goodwin
- Trey Mullinax
- Trevor Cone
- Webb Simpson
- Chesson Hadley
- Kaito Onishi
- Philip Knowles
- Matthew Riedel
- Kevin Velo
- Jackson Koivun
- Aaron Baddeley
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Preston Cole
- David Ford
- Jim Herman
- Gordon Sargent
- Aaron Wise
