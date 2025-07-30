  • home icon
Who are the top-ranked players at Wyndham Championship 2025? Player rankings explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 30, 2025 12:36 GMT
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Wyndham Championship 2025 player rankings (Image via Imagn)

The Wyndham Championship 2025 will commence on Thursday, July 31 at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina. The event will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $8,200,000 purse. Notably, World No. 7 Keegan Bradley is the highest-ranked player on the event roster.

The Wyndham Championship falls exactly a week ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Owing to this, several big-name golfers have skipped the event. However, a series of Ryder Cup hopefuls, including US Team skipper Bradley, committed to the contest. Notably, the ace golfer is set to tee it up at the event, eyeing valuable points to help become the first playing-captain of the US squad since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Bradley will face competition from 19 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world as its top contenders. World No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama, coming off a T16 finish at The Open, will be the second-highest player on the field. World No. 14 Robert MacIntyre will complete the top three, while event favorite and World No. 17 Ben Griffin trails them.

It is pertinent to note that Griffin, also looking for a US Ryder Cup player spot, will tee up alongside skipper Bradley and his Zurich Classic-winning teammate and No. 31, Andrew Novak. World No. 28 Sungjae Im, No. 32 Ryan Fox, No. 35 Aaron Rai, No. 36 Max Greyserman, and No. 38 Akshay Bhatia are among other top-rated players at the event.

Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at the Wyndham Championship (Updated):

  • 7 - Keegan Bradley
  • 12 - Hideki Matsuyama
  • 14 - Robert MacIntyre
  • 17 - Ben Griffin
  • 28 - Sungjae Im
  • 31 - Andrew Novak
  • 32 - Ryan Fox
  • 35 - Aaron Rai
  • 36 - Max Greyserman
  • 38 - Akshay Bhatia
  • 40 - Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 41 - Thomas Detry
  • 43 - Sam Stevens
  • 45 - Adam Scott
  • 44 - Cameron Young
  • 46 - J.T. Poston
  • 47 - Lucas Glover
  • 48 - Tony Finau
  • 49 - Denny McCarthy
  • 50 - Ryan Gerard
Wyndham Championship early odds

World No. 40 Matt Fitzpatrick is the outright favorite to win the latest edition of the Wyndham Championship, according to FanDuel. The 30-year-old, who finished T4 at The Open, enters the weekend with 20-1 odds. Meanwhile, the event’s reigning champion, Aaron Rai, trails his fellow Englishman with 22-1 odds.

Ben Griffin, who already registered a win on the PGA Tour this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, sits third on the list with 25-1 odds. He shares the odds with Keegan Bradley, fighting for a playing-captain role on his Ryder Cup side. Jordan Spieth (30-1), Robert MacIntyre (30-1), Hideki Matsuyama (33-1), Si Woo Kim (35-1), Akshay Bhatia (35-1), and Lucas Glover (35-1) are some other top names to watch this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for the Wyndham Championship (as per FanDuel):

  • Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
  • Aaron Rai +2200
  • Ben Griffin +2500
  • Keegan Bradley +2500
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3300
  • Si Woo Kim +3500
  • Akshay Bhatia +3500
  • Lucas Glover +3500
  • Jake Knapp +4000
  • Harry Hall +4000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4800
  • Kurt Kitayama +5000
  • Ryan Gerard +5000
  • Rickie Fowler +5500
  • Denny McCarthy +5500
  • Cameron Young +5500
  • J.T. Poston +5500
  • Nicolai Højgaard +5500
  • Adam Scott +5500
  • Sam Stevens +5500
  • Max Greyserman +6000
  • Sungjae Im +6000

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

