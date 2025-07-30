Who are the top-ranked players at Wyndham Championship 2025? Player rankings explored

The Wyndham Championship 2025 will commence on Thursday, July 31 at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina. The event will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $8,200,000 purse. Notably, World No. 7 Keegan Bradley is the highest-ranked player on the event roster.The Wyndham Championship falls exactly a week ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Owing to this, several big-name golfers have skipped the event. However, a series of Ryder Cup hopefuls, including US Team skipper Bradley, committed to the contest. Notably, the ace golfer is set to tee it up at the event, eyeing valuable points to help become the first playing-captain of the US squad since Arnold Palmer in 1963.Bradley will face competition from 19 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world as its top contenders. World No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama, coming off a T16 finish at The Open, will be the second-highest player on the field. World No. 14 Robert MacIntyre will complete the top three, while event favorite and World No. 17 Ben Griffin trails them.It is pertinent to note that Griffin, also looking for a US Ryder Cup player spot, will tee up alongside skipper Bradley and his Zurich Classic-winning teammate and No. 31, Andrew Novak. World No. 28 Sungjae Im, No. 32 Ryan Fox, No. 35 Aaron Rai, No. 36 Max Greyserman, and No. 38 Akshay Bhatia are among other top-rated players at the event.Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at the Wyndham Championship (Updated):7 - Keegan Bradley12 - Hideki Matsuyama14 - Robert MacIntyre17 - Ben Griffin28 - Sungjae Im31 - Andrew Novak32 - Ryan Fox35 - Aaron Rai36 - Max Greyserman38 - Akshay Bhatia40 - Matt Fitzpatrick41 - Thomas Detry43 - Sam Stevens45 - Adam Scott44 - Cameron Young46 - J.T. Poston47 - Lucas Glover48 - Tony Finau49 - Denny McCarthy50 - Ryan GerardWyndham Championship early oddsWorld No. 40 Matt Fitzpatrick is the outright favorite to win the latest edition of the Wyndham Championship, according to FanDuel. The 30-year-old, who finished T4 at The Open, enters the weekend with 20-1 odds. Meanwhile, the event’s reigning champion, Aaron Rai, trails his fellow Englishman with 22-1 odds.Ben Griffin, who already registered a win on the PGA Tour this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, sits third on the list with 25-1 odds. He shares the odds with Keegan Bradley, fighting for a playing-captain role on his Ryder Cup side. Jordan Spieth (30-1), Robert MacIntyre (30-1), Hideki Matsuyama (33-1), Si Woo Kim (35-1), Akshay Bhatia (35-1), and Lucas Glover (35-1) are some other top names to watch this weekend.Listed below are the top odds for the Wyndham Championship (as per FanDuel):Matt Fitzpatrick +2000Aaron Rai +2200Ben Griffin +2500Keegan Bradley +2500Jordan Spieth +3000Robert MacIntyre +3000Hideki Matsuyama +3300Si Woo Kim +3500Akshay Bhatia +3500Lucas Glover +3500Jake Knapp +4000Harry Hall +4000Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4800Kurt Kitayama +5000Ryan Gerard +5000Rickie Fowler +5500Denny McCarthy +5500Cameron Young +5500J.T. Poston +5500Nicolai Højgaard +5500Adam Scott +5500Sam Stevens +5500Max Greyserman +6000Sungjae Im +6000More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.