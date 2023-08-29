How to watch the US Ryder Cup Captain's picks announcement? Time, channel and more explored

Zach Johnson will finally unveil the remaining six members of the 12-player team for the 2023 Ryder Cup on Tuesday, August 29 in a press conference which will take place in Frisco, Texas.

With the conclusion of the 2023 BMW Championship earlier this month, six automatic qualifiers locked in their spot in the American team and the remaining six will be selected by the skipper Zach Johnson.

The press conference will take place from 10 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco Texas and will be available on Ryder Cup USA social channels.

It will also be available on YouTube on Golf Channel and RyderCup.com and radio listeners can tune in to SiriusXM Radio Channel 92 to hear the captain's picks.

It is pertinent to note that 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman, 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark, current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, 2022 BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay, 2023 Farmers Insurance winner Max Homa and 7x PGAT winner Xander Schauffele already reserved their spot in the US Ryder Cup team.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country in Rome, Italy.

US Ryder Cup potential selections

The PGA Tour golfers have had exceptional performances all season, making it difficult for captain Zach Johnson to choose his team's top six players. Team USA is headed to Italy to win on European territory for the first time in thirty years.

Earlier this month, Johnson appeared on Golf.com's Subpar podcast where he spoke about his potential six picks. He said:

"It's going to be hard. There's an ample stable of American studs that we can pick from. I firmly believe we can take a number of different tandems and scenarios with us and have a great outcome."

"I don’t need to take the 12 best American players because that’s hard to pinpoint. I need to take the 12 best players that make the best team. That’s going to be on me," he added.

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas are the leading candidates for the captain's picks.

Below is the performance recap of the six potential picks of Zach Johnson for the 2023 US Ryder Cup team:

Rickie Fowler

Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018)

Ryder Cup record: 3-7-5

2023 season: One win, eight top 10s, 18 top 25s

Brooks Koepka

Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2016, 2018, 2021)

Ryder Cup record: 6-5-1

2023 season: One win, PGA Championship winner

Cameron Young

Ryder Cup appearances: None

Ryder Cup record: N/A

2023 season: Five top 10s, nine top 25s

Collin Morikawa

Ryder Cup appearances: One (2021)

Ryder Cup record: 3-0-1

2023 season: Six top 10s, 11 top 25s

Justin Thomas

Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2018, 2021)

Ryder Cup record: 6-2-1

2023 season: Three top 10s, 10 top 25s

Jordan Spieth

Ryder Cup appearances: 4 (2015, 2016, 2018, 2021)

Ryder Cup record: 8-7-3

2023 season: Zero wins, seven top 10s, 10 top 25s