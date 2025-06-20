How did Xander Schauffele perform in R2 of the Travelers Championship?

Xander Schauffele returned to action on Friday (June 20) at TPC River Highlands for the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. He continued his pursuit of a strong finish in one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events.

After a solid first round, Schauffele looked to build momentum and stay within reach of the top of the leaderboard. The conditions in Cromwell, Connecticut, remained warm and breezy throughout the day, with swirling winds presenting challenges across the compact, par-70 layout.

Schauffele navigated the front nine with a few early mistakes but kept himself in contention with a more composed performance on the back nine. His round featured a mix of bogeys and birdies, ultimately resulting in a two-over finish.

With two rounds complete, Schauffele remains focused on improving his score and capitalizing on scoring opportunities as he looks to make a move up the leaderboard.

Here is Xander Schauffele's hole-by-hole performance for the second round:

Hole 1 (par 4): 4 (par)

4 (par) Hole 2 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

5 (bogey) Hole 3 (par 4): 4 (par)

4 (par) Hole 4 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

5 (bogey) Hole 5 (par 3): 4 (bogey)

4 (bogey) Hole 6 (par 5): 5 (par)

5 (par) Hole 7 (par 4): 4 (par)

4 (par) Hole 8 (par 3): 3 (par)

3 (par) Hole 9 (par 4): 4 (par)

Out: 38 (+3)

Hole 10 (par 4): 4 (par)

4 (par) Hole 11 (par 3): 3 (par)

3 (par) Hole 12 (par 4): 4 (par)

4 (par) Hole 13 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

4 (birdie) Hole 14 (par 4): 4 (par)

4 (par) Hole 15 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

5 (bogey) Hole 16 (par 3): 3 (par)

3 (par) Hole 17 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

3 (birdie) Hole 18 (par 4): 4 (par)

In: 34 (–1)

Total: 72 (+2)

Xander Schauffele was criticized by Dan Rapaport

Xander Schauffele secured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic. In 2022, he added three more titles to his resume: the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside teammate Patrick Cantlay, the Travelers Championship, and the Genesis Scottish Open.

Although he missed the cut at the Masters that same year, Schauffele has been a model of consistency ever since. He is currently on a streak of 66 consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour. That mark ranks sixth all-time, trailing Tiger Woods, who set the record with 142 straight cuts from 1998 to 2005.

Dan Rapaport said:

“And bring back the cut everywhere. I’m also sick of seeing Xander Schauffele’s cut streak put up there next to Tiger Woods’. It’s not the same. There are always no-cut events or, you know, the cuts at like Memorial, where there are 20 to 15 guys who missed the cut. The no-cut, the limited field stuff? I’m just over it.”

Rapaport emphasized the significance of making the cut in golf tournaments, calling it "one of the coolest things" in the sport.

