"Huge mistake" - Fans react to LIV Golf's rumored plan to move major part of events outside the US

According to the Golf Channel's report, the LIV Golf 2024 season will include a minimum of seven out of 14 events held outside the United States.

As per the schedule's copy received by the Golf Channel, the inaugural event of the LIV Golf 2023 season will take place from February 2 to 4 in Mayakoba, Mexico, and the regular season will conclude in Greenbrier.

In addition to Mexico, the six other venues announced outside the US so far are Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Spain, and England. The venue and date for the individual championship and the team championship are yet to be announced.

Fans online had a mixed reaction to the scheduling of half of the LIV's events outside the US. While many praised it for promoting golf in other parts of the world, others were unhappy with the fewer events in the US.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Huge mistake. Should be 80% outside the USA."

"Only 1/2 outside. Thank goodness you know so they can spend more time with family."

"It should be 90% outside the US. Liv lied. They are not actually growing the game in areas that are not golfing oriented."

"Lol they were getting too much pressure from Brooks to get the schedule out"

"Let’s go!!! LIV is an awesome product. If you love golf and haven’t watched, you need to."

"Don’t expect Americans to get on board then."

"Holy crap! Don’t care."

"Nice! Less golf, more travel."

"Nice. I hear Norman has solidified the middle east swing through yemen, iraq, iran, Lebanon and back to Saudi. Not just a golf swing but a survival tour.... Must ignore TV baby!!!"

"Excellent ! World-class golf."

"Should be 80% in Australia where they care about it..."

"Are they going to unveil schedule on YouTube and you have to pay $10 to watch?"

"And that’s the way it should be! Can you ever imagine the PGAT growing the game outside America?"

"Thought they wanted to travel less lolololololololololol"

"Announcing majority of the schedule 😂😂😂"

"LIV will be done by the end of next year"

When will the LIV Golf 2024 season start? Upcoming season explored

The LIV Golf 2024 season will begin with the Mexico event, which will take place from February 2 to 4 at El Camaleón Golf Course. The next event will take place at the Las Vegas Country Club from February 8 to 10. The event is scheduled around Super Bowl week.

The second event outside the US will be played in Saudi Arabia from March 1–3, followed by Hong Kong from March 8–10. LIV will head to the US ahead of the Masters Tournament, the first major of the season. The fifth event on the schedule will kick off on April 5 at the venue, which has yet to be announced.

Australia will host the LIV Golf event for the second straight year after the massive success of the inaugural event. The event will be played from April 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

The seventh event of the PIF-sponsored league's 2024 season in Singapore will be played from May 3 to 5, followed by the event in Houston at the Golf Club of Houston from June 7 to 9. This will be the first time Houston will host a LIV event. The players will then have a couple of weeks off and then head to The Grove in Nashville from June 21 to 23.

LIV Golf will return to Valderrama, Spain (July 12–14), followed by the England event at JCB Golf and Country Club from July 26–28. The regular season will conclude with an event at the Greenbrier from August 16 to 18.