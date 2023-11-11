LIV Golf confirms return to Adelaide as first part of 2024 schedule

LIV Golf has confirmed the return of the Adelaide event to the 2024 schedule. The event is scheduled to take place from April 26 to 28 next year, returning once again to the Grange Golf Club.

On Friday, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman, along with South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas, announced the dates for the second edition of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, the venue for the event.

The inaugural Adelaide event on the Saudi-backed circuit received an enthusiastic response from fans and was also awarded the World’s Best Golf Event of 2023 by the World Golf Awards.

Norman mentioned that LIV Golf Adelaide's first edition demonstrated that the global audience was embracing the upstart league, breathing new life into the sport.

He was quoted as saying via LIV Golf:

"It was the highlight tournament of our league’s first official season and a historic demonstration of competition, entertainment and fanfare that golf fans deserve."

"South Australia knows how to put on a show, and we look forward to seeing The Grange Golf Club set yet another elevated benchmark for the league as we raise the bar even higher in 2024.”

As per the YouGov Sport report, the event witnessed 43,253 visitor nights in Adelaide, with approximately 77,076 fans attending. 41% of the tickets were purchased by individuals from other states, and fans from 37 countries visited Adelaide during the tournament. The broadcast reached more than 276 million viewers across 69 territories.

Premier Malinauskas said that the inaugural Grange Golf Club event was a global success, contributing $65 million to South Australia's economy.

He said, as per LIV Golf:

"With dates now set for 2024, I have no doubt there will be many excited fans from interstate and overseas booking their trip to South Australia.

"Hosting the nation’s first LIV Golf tournament and playing home to the now legendary hole-in-one by Chase Koepka at our iconic watering hole, these history-making moments got people looking at Adelaide and talking about our state."

The hospitality tickets for the Adelaide event will be available for sale starting Wednesday, November 15, at LIVGolf.com. Fans can sign up for LIV X for free to earn pre-sale access to grounds passes. The ground passes will be exclusively available on December 5 to LIV X members and those who purchased tickets in the first season. Public sales will start on December 6.

The complete schedule for the Saudi-backed circuit's 2024 season is expected to be announced soon.

Who won LIV Golf Adelaide 2023?

The inaugural edition of LIV Golf Adelaide took place from April 21 to 23 at Grange Golf Club. Talor Gooch emerged as the winner after posting scores of 62, 62, and 73 in three rounds to finish at 19-under and defeat Anirban Lahiri by a three-stroke margin. In the team portion, Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC secured victory, edging out Bubba Watson's RangeGoats by a one-stroke difference.

Gooch claimed three titles during this season and secured the season championship, earning him over $30 million.