Hunter Mahan gets called out for his ‘Kardashian’ reference by PGA Championship venue president

Hunter Mahan turned several heads when he compared Quail Hollow Club to the Kardashians ahead of the PGA Championship. The six-time PGA Tour winner, who isn’t part of the major championship field this weekend, took the jibe at both the club and the high-profile celebrity family when he said the course ‘lacked soul or character.’ Now, the Club President Johnny Harris has clapped back at Mahan by asking “who that is.”

Harris took a jibe at the former PGA Tour pro and said he ‘don’t know the last time’ Mahan was at the course. However, the major host club president also showed his nice side by offering the latter an invite to play at the club. He joked that the 42-year-old ‘might have to play with him’ if he accepts the invite.

Harris clapped back at Hunter Mahan, when he was asked about the golfer by reporter Ashley Mahoney of Axios. The Club President asked:

“Tell me who that (Mahan) is… I don't know the last time he was here.”

However, he quickly changed his tone and said:

“He might have to play with me. But that's OK. He'll play with a member.”

It is pertinent to note that Mahan isn’t a member at Quail Hollow and the club’s initiation fees comes around $150,000. Needless to say, Mahan, who hasn’t played at the course since 2021, has landed himself a free round at one of the best courses in the country after insulting it.

What was Hunter Mahan’s ‘Kardashians’ comment?

American golfer Hunter Mahan was speaking to ‘The New York Times’ ahead of the PGA Championship when he took a sly jibe at the Quail Hollow Club. He criticized the major host course by called it ‘a Kardashian.’ He explained his wild comparison to the popular American family and said the course is “very modern” but “lacks a soul.”

Hunter Mahan said, as quoted by The Athletic:

“I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian. It’s very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.”

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and her siblings shot to fame in 2007 with the launch of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' a reality TV series which circled around their lives. The show carried for 20 seasons, making it one of the most successful shows in world television history. Mahan’s two-sided comment also takes a jibe at the family - consisting of Kris Jenner and daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall.

The PGA Tour winner's comment on America’s sweetheart garnered a mixed reaction online. While many golf and Kardashians fans slammed Mahan for the controversial take, a few others lauded it. Anthony Kim was one of the golfers who reacted to it. The LIV Golfer said he didn’t agree to the comparison but applauded his PGA rival for the ‘insane analogy.’

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More