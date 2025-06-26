"I always thought it was impossible" - When Tiger Woods inspired Roger Federer with his longevity "at the top"

Tiger Woods has one of the most dominating runs as the World No. 1 golfer. He has been ranked at the top for a total of 683 weeks, with his longest reign of 281 weeks. From June 15, 1997, until May 17, 2014, he held the number one rank for 11 different reigns. This has influenced many people, including Roger Federer.

Ad

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of tennis' best players of all time. He, too, enjoyed a lengthy reign as World No. 1 in tennis, spanning more than 237 weeks. Federer mentioned on The Daily Show in 2022 that he always looked up to two names for longevity, Tiger Woods and Michael Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher also held the top position for an extended period of time. He was the reigning champion for around seven years, the longest of which was from 2000 to 2004. During this time, Schumacher's Ferrari won five world championships. Growing up, Roger Federer admired Schumacher and Woods' extended reigns and wondered how they did it.

Ad

Trending

Fast forward to when Federer got number one, and he knew all he needed to do was win. The tennis legend said:

"And I always thought it was impossible to do that, to stay at the top for so long and have that drive. Now people ask me: 'How did you do it?' And I’m like, 'well, it’s normal!' You just go out there, you do it again, and you try to win, and again. And it’s fun and so you keep doing it. Everybody else would like to be in your shoes, right? And then you also have a duty to represent the sport well and enjoy it while it lasts."

Ad

Roger Federer's dominance lasted from February 2, 2004, to June 24, 2018 (spanning five reigns).

Are Tiger Woods and Roger Federer good friends?

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods and Roger Federer have been seen together on many occasions. The two had mutual respect and a terrific friendship until Woods changed his phone number and disappeared. In a 2018 interview, the tennis legend explained the story, saying, via Express UK:

Ad

"I have not seen him for a lot of time... once we used to see each other from time to time for the Gillette campaign. Even Nike. But that was rare. It was more about wishing good luck. When he faced problems, he disappeared and changed his number."

Federer even revealed further details about his connection with Tiger Woods, noting that the two of them share many enjoyable times. They even spent a lot of time together when they did brand endorsements for Gillette.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins