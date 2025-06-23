When Tiger Woods was accused of disappearing & changing his number by $550M-worth Roger Federer

Tiger Woods and Roger Federer once shared a great friendship, but over the years, their relationship has seen some ups and downs. In an old interview, Federer even accused Woods of disappearing and changing his contact.

Woods and Federer's relationship started back in 2006 when the legendary golfer flew in to watch the U.S. Open. Federer ended up clinching his third consecutive title, and in the locker room, Tiger Woods congratulated him. From that moment onward, the duo started to develop a bond and quickly became friends.

They ended up shooting a commercial for Gillette together in 2007. Following that, the golfer and tennis icon started attending each other's events, sharing support. However, following the 82-time PGA Tour winner's personal struggles, their blooming friendship saw a crazy decline.

Trending

While talking about Tiger Woods, Federer once mentioned in a 2018 interview that the golfer changed his contact details and disappeared from the public eye. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said (quoted by Express UK):

"I have not seen him for a lot of time... once we used to see each other time-to-time for the Gillette campaign. Even Nike. But that was rare. It was more about wishing good luck."

"When he faced problems, he disappeared and changed his number," he added.

Reflecting on his friendship with Tiger Woods, the $550 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Swiss tennis icon expressed that he wants to get in touch with his longtime friend again.

"...we shared some great memories. He supported me a lot. We enjoyed ourselves with the fight for other Grand Slams."

Federer and Tiger Woods are both widely considered the greats of their respective sports. Their friendship also started when the duo were close to their career peaks. Both of them shared endorsements with leading brands like Gillette.

Despite their public appearances and ad campaigns no longer being frequent, Federer and Woods have always shared respect for each other.

When Tiger Woods praised Roger Federer's comeback

Back in 2017, Federer came back to dominate the courts again and clinched the Australian Open title. His comeback came after a six-month hiatus following an injury, and the tennis icon picked up a 17-9 victory over Rafael Nadal.

At that time, the 15-time major winner was still healing from multiple back surgeries and searching for a major title since 2008. In an interview with talkSPORT, Tiger Woods had nothing but praise for Roger Federer. While celebrating his historical comeback, the PGA Tour veteran said:

"As you get older, you change your game and you do things slightly differently, and he did that..."

"What Rog has done is he's been dominant for so long... for him to come back, after having to take that much time off, and for him to get the timing, that's the hardest part.''

Notably, Woods also made an iconic comeback to golf following his sixteen-month lay-off. Two years after this interview, Woods went on to win the prestigious Masters Tournament at the age of 43.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins