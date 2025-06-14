Roger Federer's best moments at Le Mans 2025: Valentino Rossi hug, joining Rafael Nadal as honorary starter & more | WATCH

Roger Federer received the honor of the race starter, matching Rafael Nadal's feat, at the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The tennis legend waved the flag to begin the event, and also shared a moment with Italian racing driver Valentino Rossi.

Roger Federer, who forged one of the most successful trajectories in tennis, retired from his sport in 2022 but left a legacy hard to match. His contributions and rivalries with his contemporaries, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, continue to resonate in the tennis domain.

Enjoying his retirement years while staying associated with sports through various roles, the 43-year-old recently graced the car racing arena at Le Mans as the honorary race starter. He expressed excitement about celebrating another sport and shouted out to the teams working behind the scenes.

"Different surface, yes, absolutely different atmosphere. A little louder than at Wimbledon or at other places, but amazing energy, I must admit, and it was beautiful to be able to do the lap and see all the people, the volunteers, that are working so hard behind the scenes and, for me, also showing love to other sports. You know, I think we as sportsmen, we always relate to one another, you know, so it's beautiful to be here at the 24 Hours. Very different. Yeah, you did the lap, you did the hard lap."

In a video shared by TNT Sports on X, the Swiss was seen waving the flag to commence the ceremony. He also shared a moment with Italian racer Valentino Rossi, who shook hands with the 20-time Grand Slam winner and embraced him.

Over ten years, several legends like Rafael Nadal, Brad Pitt, LeBron James, and Zinedine Zidane, received the special honor at 24 Hours.

Roger Federer highlighted the key difference between car racing and tennis

Roger Federer at the 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12 - (Source: Getty)

Roger Federer, who has dominated his sport since the 1990s, won his first major at Wimbledon in 2003. He also lifted several laurels like the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year five times and has been an active philanthropist through his eponymous foundation.

In his recent stint at Le Mans, the Swiss highlighted how car racing is much faster-paced than tennis and showed respect to the pilots for their efforts.

"The stress level, I think, is very high. You get used to it, of course, like with everything we do in life. Muscle memory kicks in, and then you can do it. But, obviously, mistakes can be much more costly here than in a tennis match. I think this is the big difference that I cannot relate to. When I did the hot lap, it just feels so quick, and it's not even the fastest car on the grid. It's amazing. I have a tremendous respect for the pilots and everybody who is competing here."

Roger Federer was in attendance at the 2025 Roland Garros as his fellow luminary and 'King of Clay' Nadal received a heartwarming farewell ceremony.

