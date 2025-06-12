Roger Federer follows in Rafael Nadal's footsteps as he enjoys new sport years after tennis retirement

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has followed in his long-term rival Rafael Nadal's footsteps by taking up golf as a hobby. Federer, who announced his retirement from competitive tennis in 2022, has previously spoken about his interest in the sport. Last month, Federer spoke about how he's lost interest in golf and expressed a desire to get back on the tennis court. However, he has now been spotted playing golf in Switzerland.

Ad

Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The Swiss maestro turned pro in 1998 and won his first Grand Slam title in 2003, defeating Mark Philippoussis at the Wimbledon Championships. He would go on to become the first male tennis player to win 20 Grand Slam titles, cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever play the sport. He is also a two-time Olympic medalist.

Ad

Trending

Roger Federer was spotted playing golf in Switzerland. He has taken up the sport as a hobby, just like Rafael Nadal, with the Spaniard investing himself more into it by competing at amateur competitions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since his retirement, Federer has focused on different aspects of his life, including spending time with his family and releasing a documentary focusing on the final days of his professional career.

Roger Federer on how he's adjusting to retirement

Roger Federer discussed his feelings on retirement - Source: Getty

Roger Federer has made his feelings known on how he's adjusting to retirement. Following his retirement, Federer invested himself in new sports like golf and continued working with major brands such as Uniqlo and Rolex.

Ad

In an interview with TennisONE, Federer spoke about how he's finding life after the end of his pro career. He said: (0:02 onwards)

"I've totally gotten used to retirement. I'm very happy in retirement, I feel really energized, refreshed to be honest. I've done amazing amounts of travels with my family and my wife, something we've always wanted to do. It's always been a dream of ours to go to places, either we've been to and experienced them without practice coming or a match coming, or to new places of course and just have a really good time."

Ad

"I always make a joke that I should have retired earlier you know, so I would have had more time because I'm so happy in retirement. But of course it did take me a little bit of time to also get used to it, manage my schedule well and maybe better, and I feel like I'm in good control right now."

Ad

Roger Federer has also made appearances at major events such as the 2025 Met Gala and performed alongside the band Coldplay at one of their concerts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins