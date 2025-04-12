Roger Federer gets sick of retirement as he plans to make a tennis comeback

Roger Federer is thriving following his retirement from tennis in 2022. He's spending quality time with his family and working on several business ventures as well. However, his passion for tennis still burns as strong as ever even after hanging up his racquet for good.
Furthermore, Federer isn't completely done with tennis just yet and is itching to be back on the court, albeit not professionally. Speaking to TNT Sports, the Swiss ace revealed how he would love to play some exhibition matches in the future. He's tired of playing golf now and would love to entertain audiences all over the world with his tennis skills in some fun exhibition showdowns.
"Honestly I'd love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I've played so much. But no seriously, I'd love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world," Federer said.
While Federer doesn't have any concrete plans about the same just yet, he certainly misses being on the court. He acknowledged that his body and mind needed a break from tennis after a lengthy career. He intends to get back to training and remains hopeful that a plan of an exhibition tour works out.
"I've no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven't played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I've played with my kids, you know but I'd really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I'll do that as I keep on travelling and hopefully you'll get to see me in an exhibition soon," he said.
Federer's absence is still felt on the tour despite the rise of new superstars. Fans fondly recall his playing days, and always get emotional when they think about his farewell ceremony.
Roger Federer's retirement at the Laver Cup 2022 was a memorable affair
Roger Federer's retirement was a star-studded affair. The Laver Cup 2022 marked his big send-off from the tour. He was joined by his two biggest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, along with several other big names in a showdown between Team Europe and Team World.
Federer and Nadal played a doubles match together, in which they came up short. It wasn't a victorious departure as Team Europe were beaten. However, there wasn't a dry eye once all matches were played and it was time for the 20-time Major champion's farewell.
Speeches from Federer, his friends, rivals and colleagues had everyone in tears as the world said goodbye to one of the very best to ever play the game. His retirement ceremony remains one of the most memorable not only in tennis but also across all sports.
