7 iconic pictures from Laver Cup 2022, ft. the emotional Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer moment

The 2022 Laver Cup will go down as one of the most memorable events in recent memory for its action-packed tennis, emotional moments, and never-seen-before camaraderie between the biggest rivals in the sport. The event was built up to be a spectacle for the ages with the 'Big 4' reunion and Roger Federer's retirement, and it certainly lived up to its billing.

Tennis fans were treated to moment after moment, which left them excited and emotional at the same time. One such moment reached well beyond tennis and earned the admiration of fans and significant personalities across the world.

An emotional Roger Federer was moved to tears moments after he and Rafael Nadal finished their doubles match on Friday, signaling the end of Federer's illustrious career. Nadal himself could not contain his emotions at the time and began crying in unison with his biggest rival and close friend.

Rivals indeed became teammates this past weekend. In a moment never witnessed before and will probably never be seen again, the 'Big 3' trio of Federer, Nadal, and Novak Djokovic were discussing tactics with one another during the 'Fedal' doubles match. Djokovic gave his colleagues some valuable advice.

c🏵️ @shapodrm novak Djokovic coaching roger federer and rafael nadal is such a surreal sentence to say novak Djokovic coaching roger federer and rafael nadal is such a surreal sentence to say https://t.co/mA4HpMF0v7

The camaraderie between Federer and Djokovic was also quite visible as they embraced and celebrated each other's success on a number of occasions.

Novak Djokovic urges the crowd to cheer for Roger Federer during Laver Cup 2022

After Federer's final match, players from both the teams lifted the Swiss legend and carried him on their shoulders to celebrate an illustrious career.

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

In a moment that Djokovic described as the one that got him the most emotional, Federer embraced his wife Mirka and their four kids after his final match, as they all shared tears on the court.

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

During his on-court speech, Federer reflected on the support of his wife Mirka, which was one of the key reasons behind him being able to have such a long career.

"Everybody is here. The girls, the boys. My wife has been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play so its amazing, thank you," Federer said.

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

The much-awaited Big 4 reunion at the Laver Cup 2022

The 'Big 4' of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Andy Murray had not participated in the same tournament since the 2019 Australian Open - until last Friday. At the Laver Cup, they were not only part of the same tournament, but also shared the court at the same time, playing a practice doubles match between themselves ahead of the start of the tournament.

Federer and Nadal took on Djokovic and Murray in a practice match that saw a packed crowd on Thursday.

Laver Cup 2022 - Previews

Before the start of the tournament, Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg and Team World captain John McEnroe took a trip down memory lane to Wimbledon. The Borg-McEnroe rivalry is regarded as one of the sport's greatest rivalries ever.

42 years after their epic Wimbledon final, the two tennis legends wore replicas of their kits from that day in 1980 and posed for a picture at SW19.

Randy Walker @TennisPublisher Amazing photo of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe from Centre Court at Wimbledon (wearing their throwback 1980 tennis attire replicas) this week in advance of the Laver Cup in London, as seen on the "Golden Age of Tennis Clubhouse" Facebook page Amazing photo of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe from Centre Court at Wimbledon (wearing their throwback 1980 tennis attire replicas) this week in advance of the Laver Cup in London, as seen on the "Golden Age of Tennis Clubhouse" Facebook page https://t.co/B7LpIV8lU7

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far