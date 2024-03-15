"People show you a highlight, you're like 'Oh my god, do I have to see that again'" - Roger Federer reflects on his emotional Laver Cup retirement

Roger Federer recently recounted his overwhelmingly emotional experience during his retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Swiss maestro enjoyed more than two decades at the top if the sport, winning 20 Major titles and setting various records. He started feeling the effects of his age by 2020, leading to persistent knee issues that required multiple surgeries.

Federer eventually decided to hang up his racquet at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. He played his last competitive match in a doubles loss partnering arch-rival Rafael Nadal, after which his family and peers joined him on-court for an emotional send-off.

Speaking to GQ Sports, the 20-time Major winner recently disclosed that his retirement initially made him heartsick. He added that watching highlights of the 2022 Laver Cup made his heart fill up with a swirl of emotions to this day.

"In the moment, it was suffering. Because I knew it was going to be hard. The moment of retirement in London, everything that led up to it," the Swiss maestro said to GQ Sports. "And then of course you have flashbacks a little bit later when you see highlights or people ask you, 'How did you feel in that very moment?' and they show you a highlight. You’re like, 'Oh, my God, do I really have to see that again?'"

"I'm really relieved" - Roger Federer on retirement from professional tennis

Roger Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles

Roger Federer did concede during his interaction with GQ Sports that he was relieved to bid goodbye to the world of competitive tennis.

"I’m really relieved if that makes any sense. I mean, the last few years have been tough with my knee. You could feel the end coming closer," the 20-time Major winner said. "So when it’s all said and done and you’re over the line and you’re retired officially, you take a deep breath and you’re like, 'Wow, okay, that was good.'"

Federer added that it was tough for him to come to terms with the end of his career.

"Yeah, it’s super highly emotional. Something that has always been with you is gone and will be forever gone, and you cannot have it back as much as you want it back," he said. "The train has left the station. And that’s okay, and I want it to be that way, but of course you cannot just go from one day to the next and say like, 'Okay, no problem, that’s easy.'"

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins