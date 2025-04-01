What was Roger Federer up to in March 2025? From skiing vacation with wife Mirka to playing tennis with kids in retirement

This past month, Roger Federer did a lot of brand endorsements and campaigns for the brands with which he is associated. In between, he even took a vacation with his wife, Mirka, to the Alps, where the couple was spotted skiing.

A true legend of tennis with a staggering 20 Grand Slam titles and numerous other accolades, Federer retired from the sport in 2022 with an emotional farewell at the Laver Cup. He also helped transform the landscape of tennis in the modern era, as millions of people started watching the sport because of him, and many got inspired to pick up the sport and turn it into their passion.

Post-retirement, Federer has kept himself busy with various activities. He is sometimes seen attending tennis matches at ATP tournaments. Last year, he made appearances Wimbledon and the US Open to catch some live action.

The month of March began with a campaign conducted by Uniqlo, a brand Federer has been associated with since 2018. He had signed a $300 million, 10-year contract with the brand at that time.

The campaign included promoting tennis among young kids and donating thermal clothing. The 20-time Grand Slam champion could also be seen playing tennis with a softball with children.

The campaign was then followed by a stop in Dubai. Later in the month, Federer-backed shoe company On announced record growth for the brand. The company is projecting approximately $3.3 billion in earnings in 2025 in comparison to around $2.6 billion in 2024. The brand gained massive popularity once Federer got on board.

Roger was introduced to the brand by his wife Mirka and he instantly liked the tech of the shoe. Then, he personally helped design the shoe as per the requirements of top-tier athletes and even invested money into the company. Since then, the company has not looked back, with Federer being the face of the brand.

Since his retirement, Federer run several campaigns with On, which includes shooting an advertisement with actress Zendaya and a promo with Sesame Street character Elmo.

Roger Federer inaugurated Lindt’s flagship store in London

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup San Francisco Launch for 2025 - Source: Getty

Roger Federer was invited by Lindt, which is a Swiss-originated chocolate brand, to open its new flagship store in London. The 43-year-old turned up in a black suit to cut the ribbon at the venue.

The venue is a popular among chocolate lovers, as everything about the place is related to chocolate. There are specialized chefs who craft fresh chocolates for the visitors in the store and serve them on the spot. There are even baristas offering several chocolate beverages like milkshakes and hot chocolate.

The Swiss legend has been the global brand ambassador for Lindt and Sprüngli since 2009.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka went skiing in the Alps

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer at the 96th Annual Academy Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

At the end of the month, Federer shared some pictures on his Instagram handle where he could be seen skiing with his wife, Mirka. The couple went on a skiing adventure in the snowy hills of the Alps, which was captured in a selfie shared by the former ATP pro.

Other pictures he shared included one of him having fondue. In another, he could be seen playing with his poodle, Willow, whom he adopted in 2022.

As March came to an end, Federer continues to lead a fulfilling life post-retirement. He has engrossed himself in family life while also working closely with the brands he is associated with, and from time to time, giving back to the sport in some form.

