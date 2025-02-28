Roger Federer spotted in Dubai as he oozes style in grey T-shirt and pale pink trousers during casual outing

Roger Federer was recently spotted in Dubai. The former World No. 1 and 20-time Grand Slam champion, donned a casual yet classy look, and visited a popular restaurant and bar in the city. His presence there was later acknowledged by a server at the establishment, who expressed delight at getting the opportunity to personally cater to the Swiss tennis legend.

On Thursday, February 27, Danica Sebastian Ara, a server who works at Dubai's ONDA Replenishment Bar, took to Instagram and shared a picture of themself alongside Roger Federer. The former World No. 1's casual look featured a pair of Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a full-sleeve, round-neck grey t-shirt, pale pink trousers and all-white casual shoes.

The server, clearly jubilant after meeting and serving Roger Federer, penned a heartwarming caption to their post, writing:

"So thankful for the chance to personally serve the incredible Mr. @rogerfederer today at Onda Restaurant & Cafe. It’s moments like these that make my job so rewarding. Thank you for dining with us – it was a true pleasure having you! 🙌🍽️ #grateful #thankyou #rogerfederer #ondarestaurant"

Interestingly, Federer's Dubai visit comes at a time when the ATP edition of the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is ongoing. To this day, the Swiss remains the most successful player at the event.

Roger Federer won eight titles in Dubai; Swiss' last Dubai title came in 2019

Roger Federer celebrating his 2019 Dubai Tennis Championships title triumph (Source: Getty)

The 2003, 2004 and 2005 editions of the Dubai Tennis Championships marked the first three title triumphs for Roger Federer at the ATP 500 tournament. He reached the final of the 2006 edition as well, but came up short at the last hurdle against Rafael Nadal. However, he was back to his title-winning ways in the city next year.

A barren patch followed, but in 2012, Federer became the champion in Dubai again as he defeated Andy Murray in the final. Further title triumphs in the iconic city came for the Swiss in 2014 and 2015, with his last Dubai title coming in 2019 following his final victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas. It was also Federer's 100th ATP Tour-level singles title.

Following the win, Federer told the official website of the ATP Tour:

"It was all very, very worthwhile, the sacrifice. We'll see how much I've got left in the tank, but reaching 100 is definitely an absolute dream come true for me. I'm so happy I'm still playing. It's been a long, wonderful journey and it all started as a junior world champion. It's been great. I wouldn't do it any differently. I've loved every minute."

The former No. 1, who retired in 2022, also holds a number of other Dubai Tennis Championships records; ten final appearances, three consecutive titles, and five successive final outings.

