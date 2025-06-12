"I felt like an unwanted child" - Novak Djokovic gets emotional over not being as loved as Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic got candid about his struggles in the tennis world, revealing that he often felt like he didn’t quite belong. He shared that, unlike Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, he didn’t feel as loved or accepted by fans during the initial phase of his career.

Ad

Djokovic made his professional debut in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he truly broke through, winning his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open. By then, Federer had already collected 12 Majors and Nadal had three to his name, with everyone fully invested in the Federer-Nadal rivalry.

When the Serb began rising through the ranks, many saw him as an outsider trying to crash the Federer-Nadal party. He wanted to be part of that elite group so badly that, by his own admission, he tried to act a certain way to fit in. But even then, he never got the same love that the other two did.

Ad

Trending

"I acted and still felt like an unwanted child," Djokovic said during an interview on Failures of Champions. "I asked myself why that was. It hurt me. Then I thought the fans would accept me if I acted differently. But that wasn't the case either.”

"I was never as loved as Federer and Nadal because I wasn't supposed to be there. I was the little guy, the third guy who came along and said, 'I'm going to be No. 1.' Many people didn't like that," he added.

Ad

Although Novak Djokovic’s success came a bit later than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he eventually outperformed them both. He holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles with 24, while Nadal and Federer retired with 22 and 20, respectively.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer reunite at French Open 2025

The 'Big Four' pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer finally had an emotional reunion at the 2025 French Open, something fans had been hoping to see for a long time. The moment came during Nadal’s farewell ceremony at the tournament.

Ad

Andy Murray joined in too, turning it into a full ‘Big Four’ reunion. They chatted, hugged, and shared a few laughs like old times. After the ceremony, they had a touching moment with Nadal’s son to wrap up the emotional day perfectly.

Djokovic is the only one of the four who hasn’t retired yet, and he participated in Roland Garros this year, aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title. But that dream will have to wait, at least till Wimbledon, as he lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here