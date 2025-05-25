With Federer, Djokovic & Murray anecdotes, Rafael Nadal sends message to world in emotional French Open retirement tribute

Rafael Nadal was reduced to tears during an honorary ceremony held in his name on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the 2025 French Open on Sunday (May 25), where he received various tributes. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray subsequently walked onto the court to huddle up with the Spaniard, following which he gave a rather fitting speech unpacking their famed "Big Four" rivalry.

After the morning session ended at the French Open on Sunday, Nadal was invited to his career's most successful court to thunderous applause from the Parisian crowd. The 22-time major winner was subsequently overcome by emotions while thanking his family and fans for their unwavering support over the last two decades. Soon after, Djokovic, Federer, and Murray took to the main court at Stade Roland-Garros and proceeded to huddle up with the 38-year-old.

Rafael Nadal then spoke sentimentally about his rivals during his final bow. The former World No. 1 claimed that while hanging up the racket had been tough for him, as it would've been for Roger Federer and Andy Murray, the fact that he had lived up to his childhood dream of being a tennis legend brought great happiness to him.

"After all these years fighting for everything, it’s unbelievable how the time changes perspective of everything. You don’t know yet, Novak. Probably you know already, Andy. With Roger, we have talked about it a couple times. All of the nerves, pressure, strange feelings you feel when we see each other when we are rivals."

"It’s completely different when you finish your career. At the end, all of us achieved our dreams. We became tennis players. Played in the most important stages of our careers."

The 14-time French Open winner also added that all four of them had shown the tennis world that cut-throat rivals could share camaraderie and respect for each other.

"I think we built amazing rivalries, but at the same time in a good way. We showed the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but being good colleagues and respect each other very well. And for me, it means a lot that you are all here," Nadal added.

Nadal then touched upon how Federer, Djokovic, and Murray had all put him through some physically taxing matches. He had no regrets about it though, as he admittedly "enjoyed pushing himself to the limit" to stay level with them.

Rafael Nadal on the Big 4 rivalry: "It’s a great message to the world that we can be good friends even if we had the best rivalries"

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray together accounted for 36 of the 40 Grand Slam tournament victories between 2010 and 2019. The Spaniard thanked his closest rivals and "good friends" for attending the ceremony at the 2025 French Open while expressing happiness at how far their relationship had come.

"You gave me some hard times on court, honestly, but I really enjoyed pushing myself to the limit every single day to compete with all of you. At the end, tennis is just a game," Nadal said. "Sometimes we feel a bit more. But we understand at the end of the day, it’s really only a game. What it means for me that all of you are here is everything."

"It’s a great message to the world that we can be good friends, even if we had the best rivalries. Thank you very, very much for everything during all these years. I really hope and I’m sure we will continue doing positive things for our sport."

Nadal played his last match as a pro player at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. With the 2008 Olympic medalist joining Federer and Murray in retirement, Djokovic remains the only active member of the famed Big Four quartet.

