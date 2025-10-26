"I can't do anything" - Charley Hull reveals her gym activities have come to a half due to multiple injuries

Charley Hull has had to pause her fitness routine because of injuries. The 29-year-old has been dealing with ankle and back problems which have made it hard for her to stay active.

Hull’s injuries include a torn ankle ligament from tripping over a curb ahead of the PIF London Championship last August and a back muscle tear from lifting a heavy box. Her back remains a challenge due to spinal scoliosis and cysts affecting certain joints.

“I can’t do anything (at the gym) at the minute at all because of my ankle and my back. I’m going to be out a few months, but I quite like the rest. I’m eating healthy. Because I haven’t been to the gym, I’m 10 kilos (22 pounds) lighter than I was at this time last year,” Hull told Golfweek.

She said she can’t lift weights because of her back and isn’t a fan of them anyway, as they make her feel bulky. Hull also opened up about her back saying spinal scoliosis and cysts in some joints are causing her pain.

“Yesterday, my back was really bad but today it's been fine. It could be the way I walk, the way I sit, anything. I've got spinal scoliosis. I've got a bend in my back that we didn't know about.”

Showing the scans, Charley Hull said

“See that big white thing there? That's a cyst. And that litlte white one, that's a cyst there. So that's what's happening.”

Despite her setbacks, Charley Hull is in strong form on the course. She is currently representing the World Team alongside Lydia Ko, with the pair leading Pool B after defeating Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi. Hull last played at the Lotte Championship earlier in October finishing T14. She also claimed her third LPGA title this year at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Charley Hull shares her approach to diet and fitness

Charley Hull has opened up about the habits that help her stay in shape and maintain glowing skin. She follows a diet rich in fish and vegetables, saying it’s far better than crash or fad diets.

“A lot of people do crash diets and fad diets, but I try and eat a lot of fish, eat a lot of vegetablese because that's really, really good for the skin. And even like you know salmon, skin off the salmon that's really good for your skin,” she said.

Hydration is another key part of her routine with Hull revealing she can drink up to 15 bottles of water a day while on the golf course. Hull even avoided Easter desserts earlier this year following a sugar-free routine to stay in the best shape.

