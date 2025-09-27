Charley Hull updates fans on ‘bad back’ struggles during practice in IG story

Charley Hull has suffered a string of health challenges this year, including an issue with her spine. In a recent post, the LPGA Tour star shared an update on trying to play with a bad back.

Hull shared a video of herself wearing an all-black outfit while taking a shot on the course. In the caption, she revealed that playing with the spine injury made it difficult to achieve a good backswing.

“Flattening out my backswing with my bad back is very hard 🤬” she wrote.

Hull recently picked up her third LPGA Tour title at the Kroger Queen City Championship. During a post-tournament press conference at TPC River’s Bend, she revealed that she was still recovering from several injuries.

The Kettering native shared that she picked up a heavy box before the Evian Championship and tore a muscle in her back. She said that since then, her back just “never got better." As such, she got an MRI which revealed that some were cysts growing on her spine.

Charley Hull was set to play in the PIF London Championship in August. Unfortunately, she accidentally stumbled in the Centurion Club parking lot after a practice round, and the accident caused her to tear a muscle in her ankle.

Hull withdrew from the event and was forced to wear a moon boot while her ankle healed. She later revealed that she was initially expected to recover within nine weeks, but was able to get back on her feet within three weeks.

Despite it all, the four-time LET winner said she has been managing through the pain.

“I've got a healthy spine. It's just like managing it and stuff. I think I've been slapped with every injury at the minute, so I have just been managing my way through it this week," she said.

Charley Hull shared that although she has been "a little sore," her body has been "pretty good so far." She also said that she has been working hard at practicing her game despite the injuries.

Charley Hull describes pain as a ‘test of the mind’

After her exciting victory at TPC River’s Bend, Charley Hull opened up about the challenges she has been facing off the course. The English golfer shared that while the win was a high point, she has been battling health issues in recent months. She recalled collapsing at the Amundi Evian Championship in July, tearing her ankle, and injuring her back, and jokingly described herself as a “car crash.”

Still, Hull chose to see the silver lining. The four-time LET champion admitted that playing through discomfort might actually push her to perform at a higher level.

“I suppose pain is just a weakness of the mind. Probably does me a bit of a favor sometimes because I end up doing too much, too much gym, practice, overthinking,” Hull said.

For Charley Hull, winning at TPC River’s Bend was especially rewarding. After so many runner-up finishes over the past few years, she was thrilled to finally break her three-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour.

