Charley Hull enjoys a "day date" in London following Kroger Queen City Championship win

Charley Hull is taking some time off from golf to enjoy some downtime in London with her boyfriend. The LPGA star, who recently claimed her third tour title at the Kroger Queen City Championship, shared a photo from the outing on Instagram.

Ad

In her story, Hull is seen at Scalini London enjoying arancini, Italian rice balls served with tomato sauce and parsley. She kept her date’s identity private, simply captioning the post:

“Day date”

Screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram story (via @charley.hull)

Charley Hull has hinted at her boyfriend in the past, but prefers to keep him out of the spotlight. Her recent win ended a nearly three-year title drought. She finished the Kroger Queen City Championship at 20 under par, defeating World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul by one stroke. To celebrate, her boyfriend decorated a room with red heart balloons, a teddy bear, and a bouquet of roses. Hull praised his gesture, calling him “a keeper.”

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull has occasionally mentioned him publicly. In a February interview at the HSBC Championship, she revealed:

"My boyfriend said to me, try to be inside like the top 5 by the first day to make him happy. I was just trying to like climb that leaderboard all the way around."

Charley Hull has also shared glimpses of him on Instagram, including a story where she kissed him while covering his face with a red heart emoji. Previously, she was married to MMA fighter Ozzie Smith, divorcing in 2019. She has since been linked to a few names, though she keeps her current relationship private.

Ad

Charley Hull’s boyfriend keeps her motivated on and off the course

Charley Hull has a unique source of motivation, both on and off the golf course, her boyfriend. During the Annika event in November 2024, she revealed that a fun side bet with him helped spark her early birdie streak.

The World No. 5 finished the tournament runner-up at 11 under par. Hull explained that the bet was simple but motivating, as every five birdies she made earned them an extra day on their holiday.

Ad

"I actually had a bet with my boyfriend - every five birdies that I make, we have an extra day on our holiday. So I was trying to make 10 birdies. Hopefully I have more over the weekend and I have a two-week holiday at the end of the year!"

Off the course, Hull’s boyfriend continues to make her feel special. Just before Christmas 2024, she shared an Instagram story showing him, face hidden, beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. She also posted the gifts she received, adding:

Ad

"Truly been spoiled this year by my baby. Treats me like a princess and is always supportive. Love you so much T.B..."

Despite openly confirming her relationship, Charley Hull usually keeps her private life under wraps. In an April 2024 interview, she admitted drawing inspiration from media coverage of Rory McIlroy’s personal life, which inspired her to keep her own relationship out of the spotlight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More