Charley Hull rocks a black top as she visits an "old stomping ground" amid a 'busy' day

Charley Hull's recent social media updates prove that the golfer has lately been busy with her life outside the golf courses. However, even on her busiest days, Hull did not forget to hit the practice range.Weeks ago, the golfer from Kettering won the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&amp;G. After her first win since October 2022, Hull spent some of her following days relaxing at home with her nephews. Despite her strict fitness routines, Charley Hull was also recently spotted snacking at Scalini London while being at a 'Day Date'.However, Hull also took some time out to go out for a practice session while sporting a black top. She was also wearing a pair of black trousers from Malbon Golf. What caught the attention of the fans was the golf venue she was in.As revealed by Charley Hull, the golf course in Kettering was a part of her childhood. Hull also revealed that she hit 30 balls at Kettering Golf Club. Hull wrote in the caption of her photo:&quot;Busy day. But still got to hit 30 balls at the old stomping ground, Kettering golf club. As a kid used to spend hours on this range.&quot;Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story / Source: @charley.hull on IGThis happens to be the same stomping ground where a two-year-old Charley Hull began playing with her father, Dave Hull. As she continued her golfing sessions, Hull's competitiveness was reflected as she reached the age of nine. She often played against adult golfers and ended up defeating them.A nine-year-old Charley Hull clinched the Ladies Golf Union Championships at a windswept Turnberry. She secured 28 stableford points and defeated 46-year-old Janice Cloran in the playoffs. As an amateur golfer, Hull won several National Championships and even represented Europe in the 2011 Junior Solheim Cup.Charley Hull reveals a childhood memory from Kettering that she found 'funny'Recently, Hull sat down in a session for the Sky Sports Golf podcast with host Kelly Cates. The LPGA Tour pro talked about her fond memories from Kettering, where she used to play with the boys. While talking with Cates, Charley Hull also revealed that there was a time when she managed to beat a 17-year-old boy.&quot;I used to go down there and hit those balls at Kettering... When I was like 7 years old, I beat a 17-year-old boy... I think I was on like, I think it might have been like the 15th or 16th hole that I beat him on...&quot;Hull then went on to reveal how the boy reacted after getting beaten by her. She said:&quot;And he looked at me, swore at me, said something... got my ball and chucked it into the bushes... I loved it... It was really funny...&quot;Take a look at this Instagram post by Hull: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the same podcast, Hull also gave props to the male golfers for hitting 'hard' and 'fast'. She also acknowledged that competing with them proved to be useful since it 'upped' her game.