“I ate enough food for three people” – The Sentry 2024 leader Sahith Theegala dubs Sushi as his ‘key to success’

Sahith Theegala revealed the secret of his excellent performance at The Sentry 2024. The American golfer topped the leaderboard with a score of nine under after the first round of the tournament. He scored six consecutive birdies on the back nine on Thursday, January 4.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Theegala revealed that the key to his success was a lot of sushi. He had a heavy dinner the night before the first round of the Sentry, which, as per the golfer, was 'enough for three people.'

Speaking about his performance, Theegala said:

"The key to my round today was dinner last night at Miso Phat Sushi. Incredible local sushi spot. Nice little wait; probably we waited an hour and a half, so I was very hungry. I ate enough food for three people.

"I had a salmon furikake, spicy garlic edamame, a spicy scallop roll, spicy salmon hand roll, the TNT roll, two pieces of toro nigiri, and the sashimi trio of yellowtail....hamachi, toro, sake salmon. And you ate a couple of pieces of another TNT roll, so. It was a huge order. Honestly, I can eat like....it's an endless pit when it comes to sushi. So I could keep going, but I had to pace myself and stop there. But it was a fantastic meal," he added.

Expand Tweet

Sahith Theegala started his game with three back-to-back birdies on the third, fourth and fifth holes. He added another birdie on the tenth hole and added five more birdies in a row before hitting a bogey on the 16th. Theegala finished the round with a birdie on the last hole to settle for a score of nine under 64.

When will Sahith Theegala tee off for the second round of The Sentry 2024?

Theegala will tee off for the second round of The Sentry at 2:21 p.m. ET on Friday, January 5. The golfers will start their game at 12:45 p.m. ET, with Nico Echavarria and Matt Wallace taking the first shot of the day.

Here are the tee times for the second round of The Sentry 2024:

12:45 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

12:57 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:09 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

1:21 p.m.: Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

1:33 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

1:45 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

1:57 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

2:09 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

2:21p.m.: Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

2:33 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

2:51 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

3:03 p.m.: Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

3:15 p.m.: Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

3:27 p.m.: Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

3:39 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

3:51 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An

4:03 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

4:15 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English

4:27 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

4:39 p.m.: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler